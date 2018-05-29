Sutherland Asset Management Corporation To Present At KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: SLD) (the "Company") announced today that Tom Capasse, Chief Executive Office, and Rick Herbst, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 8:00 am ET.

Access to a live audio-webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the Events section of the Sutherland Investor Relations website at www.sutherlandam.com/Events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.