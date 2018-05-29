NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: SLD) (the "Company") announced today that Tom Capasse, Chief Executive Office, and Rick Herbst, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 8:00 am ET.
Access to a live audio-webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the Events section of the Sutherland Investor Relations website at www.sutherlandam.com/Events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website.
About Sutherland Asset Management Corporation
Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: SLD) is a REIT that originates, acquires, finances, services and manages primarily small balance commercial ("SBC") loans, U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program, and residential mortgage loans. The Company originates SBC loans through its ReadyCap Lending subsidiaries and originates residential mortgage loans through its GMFS subsidiary. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.
Contact
Investor Relations
Sutherland Asset Management
212-257-4666
SutherlandIR@waterfallam.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sutherland-asset-management-corporation-to-present-at-kbw-mortgage-finance--asset-management-conference-300655891.html
SOURCE Sutherland Asset Management Corporation
