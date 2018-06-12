Sutherland Asset Management Increases Quarterly Dividend by 8.1%

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: SLD) announced that its board of directors has increased the Company's quarterly cash dividend on its common stock by 8.1%, resulting in a new annual dividend of $1.60 per share. Accordingly, the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 29, 2018.