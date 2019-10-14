Sutherland Furniture and Vincent Van Duysen Debut Otti

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Furniture, the preeminent provider of luxury outdoor furniture, has teamed up with global design icon Vincent Van Duysen on his second collection for the brand. The Otti collection is filled with intuitive pieces that feature slender aluminum frames and woven components that reference the collection's namesake, Otti Berger. The collection marks the first time Perennials rope will be utilized for Sutherland's woven details, which are made with Perennial's 100% solution-dyed acrylic fibers. Van Duysen's Otti collection features 11 pieces and is a masterclass on muted design.

Well-versed in the history behind his materials, Van Duysen looked to pioneer textile designer Otti Berger for this collection. Berger was a student of the famed Bauhaus, and later, one of the first female professors in a male-dominated design industry. Otti experimented with intricate weaves—and even acrylic weaves—during her tenure at Bauhaus, so her influence on Van Duysen's collection is quite special.

The Otti Lounge Chair and Otti Dining Arm Chair feature lightweight aluminum powder coat frames with Perennials rope base and back. The intriguing weave from base to arm pushes the boundary of minimalist design into Van Duysen's essentialist style. Similarly the Otti Three-Seat Sofa embraces Van Duysen's fluid design approach with a slender seamless frame. The body of the sofa is formed by intersecting Perennials ropes that offer both comfort and support, while imposing architectural elements. The resulting woven design perfectly encompasses Van Duysen's spatial aesthetic.

As a follow up to his dual-back reversible Franck Chaise, Van Duysen opted for understated form when designing the Otti Chaise. The body of the chaise incorporates the Perennials rope weave with a skeletal frame featuring sloping back legs.

"I took inspiration for this collection from the typical white metal-cast ornamental chairs that you find on elegant terraces, parks, and classic French gardens from the French Rivera," says Vincent Van Duysen. "The result is a very elegant but timeless collection. The rope adds modernity and warmth to the aluminum structure, creating a beautiful contrast between the natural form of the rope and the perfectly detailed and precise aluminum structure. The overall expression sits in between classicism and modernism."

Van Duysen's passion for pure materials is evident throughout the collection, which includes seven lava stone top tables. Available in Dark Gray and White Crackle, the lava stone table tops add an element of mystique to the austere aluminum frames. The lava stone boasts a rich history as well, as it was sourced from the grounds of Mount Vesuvius. The collection offers a range of table styles in a variety of shapes, such as the Otti Rectangular Dining Table, Otti Round Occasional Table, and Otti Square Coffee Table. Round pieces like the Otti Medium Round Coffee Table rest on three legs, an element reminiscent of midcentury designs. Similarly, Van Duysen included an unexpectedly modern table with the Otti Low Round Coffee Table, clocking in at one foot tall.

Following the success of 2018's Franck collection, Sutherland Furniture was eager to hit the ground running on a sophomore collection with Van Duysen. "We are honored to call Vincent Van Duysen a Sutherland designer. His expertise on materials and craftsmanship is unmatched," says David Sutherland, Founder. "We share a passion for providing clients with elegant evocative pieces that enhance the surrounding space, whether it be indoors or out. Van Duysen's designs truly engage with the Sutherland end-user so we are thrilled partner with him on this one-of-a-kind collection."

The Otti collection is available to interior designers and architects through David Sutherland Showrooms and representatives throughout the US and abroad. To view the full collection, visit www.sutherlandfurniture.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Vincent Van Duysen

Vincent Van Duysen is a designer and architect born in Lokeren, Belgium. He attended the Architecture Institute Saint-Lucas in Ghent and founded his design studio in Antwerp in 1990. He emphasizes design theory as a merge of architecture, interior design and product design. He embraces emotional aspects of architecture, with a focus on spatial perception, which he believes essential. Van Duysen uses tactile materials to create precise designs, and celebrates proportions and light while honoring functionality, durability and comfort.

In 2016, he was named Designer of The Year at the 25th Silver Jubilee edition of Biennale Interieur. He was awarded the Flemish Culture Prize for Design in 2015. In 2018, Van Duysen made his debut on Architectural Digest's AD100 List.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. David Sutherland and Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for creating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com .

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market across the world. David Sutherland Showrooms and Sutherland Perennials Studios are located in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dania, London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Laguna Niguel, Seattle, Scottsdale, Santa Fe, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Paris, Munich, and Mexico City. For more information, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com .

Perennials Fabrics® is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com .

