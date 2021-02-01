Sutherland Furniture Expands Otti Collection by Vincent Van Duysen

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Furniture, the preeminent provider of luxury outdoor furniture, is thrilled to expand Vincent Van Duysen's 2019 collection, Otti. The Otti collection features intuitive pieces with slender aluminum frames and woven components that reference the collection's namesake, Otti Berger. The 2019 collection marked the first time Sutherland used Perennials rope – made with 100% solution-dyed acrylic fibers – for the woven details. The Spring 2021 additions provide many modular pieces, allowing for clients to fully customize seating arrangements.

The Otti Left Arm and Right Arm Sectional Chaises feature lightweight aluminum powder coat frames with Perennials rope base and back. The intriguing weave from base to arm pushes the boundary of minimalist design into Van Duysen's essentialist style. Allowing for innumerable layout options, the Right Arm and Left Arm Sectional Sofas embrace Van Duysen's fluid design approach and fit perfectly into the rest of the collection. The resulting adaptable designs perfectly encompass Van Duysen's spatial aesthetic.

"Following the success of the Otti collection from Sutherland, we wanted to expand the concept by developing a modular sofa system in a more versatile and flexible way," says Van Duysen. "The inspiration for the collection comes from the typical white metal-cast ornamental chairs that you find on elegant terraces, parks, and classic French gardens from the French Rivera. The result is a very elegant but timeless collection. The rope adds modernity and warmth to the aluminum structure, creating a beautiful contrast between the natural form of the rope and the perfectly detailed and precise aluminum structure. The overall expression sits in between classicism and modernism."

The modular Otti pieces embrace a deeper seat than the original Otti collection, providing ultra-comfortable lounge seating. While the original Otti Three-Seat Sofa easily adapts to smaller areas, the Otti Three-Seat Sectional Sofa features a larger scale, begging guests to relax and lounge for hours.

"We are honored to call Vincent Van Duysen a Sutherland designer. His expertise on materials and craftsmanship is unmatched," says David Sutherland, Founder. "This modular follow-up to the Otti collection manifests our passion for clean comfortable outdoor living."

The Otti collection is available to interior designers and architects through David Sutherland Showrooms and representatives throughout the US and abroad. To view the full collection, visit www.sutherlandfurniture.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Vincent Van Duysen

Vincent Van Duysen is a designer and architect born in Lokeren, Belgium. He attended the Architecture Institute Saint-Lucas in Ghent and founded his design studio in Antwerp in 1990. He emphasizes design theory as a merge of architecture, interior design and product design. He embraces emotional aspects of architecture, with a focus on spatial perception, which he believes essential. Van Duysen uses tactile materials to create precise designs, and celebrates proportions and light while honoring functionality, durability and comfort.

In 2016, he was named Designer of The Year at the 25th Silver Jubilee edition of Biennale Interieur. He was awarded the Flemish Culture Prize for Design in 2015. Van Duysen resides on Architectural Digest's AD100 List in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. David Sutherland and Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for creating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market across the world. David Sutherland Showrooms and Sutherland Perennials Studios are located in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dania, London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Laguna Niguel, Seattle, Scottsdale, Santa Fe, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Paris, Munich, and Mexico City. For more information, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com.

Perennials Fabrics® is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

