SutiSoft Rolls Out SutiAP to Redefine Enterprise Accounts Payable Processes

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SutiSoft, a leading provider of SaaS solutions, announces its innovative solution – SutiAP, an end-to-end accounts payable solution designed to streamline invoice processes for businesses of all sizes.

Simplify, Organize, and Conquer Your Accounts Payable Challenges with SutiAP

"Organizations need an agile system to address pressing challenges of finance teams. Legacy systems lack transparency and the ability to manage increasing volumes of invoices. SutiAP bridges this gap with its comprehensive features set to streamline and automate the complex invoice processes. The solution comes with an easy-to-use interface and robust integration capabilities to deliver seamless end-to-end payment experiences." - ND Reddy, CEO at SutiSoft.

Key Features

Invoice Data Capture

SutiTexTrak, the sole proprietary solution of SutiSoft, captures the invoice data irrespective of various formats with 100% accuracy, ensuring zero errors.

Matching

Invoice details are matched with requisitions, contracts, purchase orders and receipts to check for data discrepancies. Any anomalies spotted are sent for approver review, ensuring everything is on track, and there is no scope for invoice fraud.

Exception Handling

The solution automatically flags duplicate invoices and redundant data based on predefined parameters and routes for approver review.

Customizable Approval Workflows

SutiAP's multi-level approval workflows route invoices to appropriate approvers for review. The workflows can be configured for users, vendors, roles, cost codes, and other criteria, and approvals can be reviewed at any time.

eSignatures

Sign invoices and other documents electronically with the integrated eSignature solution.

Mobile App

The intuitive mobile app lets user review and approve invoices on the go, offering greater flexibility and ease of use.

Integrations

SutiAP integrates with external applications, such as NetSuite, Blackbaud, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, to complete the process and help process payments.

Analytics

Generate custom charts and graphs based on specific parameters with integrated analytics. This enables users to visualize data across diverse reports, empowering them to make informed, and data-driven decisions.

Audit Trails

Audit logs record all transactions, activities, and changes made within the system These can help businesses track and analyse payment history while ensuring compliance.

SutiAP seamlessly integrates with the user's ecosystem without interrupting their existing workflows. To learn more about SutiAP, visit the company's website at https://www.sutisoft.com/accounts-payable-software/ or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft is a leading provider of cloud-based business management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of SaaS platforms designed to streamline core business processes for enterprises of all sizes.

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.