Sutliff & Stout Proudly Announces "Protect-a-Pet" Initiative

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and Partner at Sutliff & Stout, Hank Stout, is happy to announce a new vehicle safety campaign aimed at protecting man's best friend. This initiative is focused on promoting vehicle safety steps when traveling with your pet through education and supplying pet owners with the tools necessary to make that happen.

It is Sutliff & Stout's mission to promote safety and we view the next step is expanding to protect our four-legged friends. To promote pet safety while in a vehicle, Sutliff & Stout has purchased 500 vehicle safety leashes and will be donating them directly to the Houston SPCA .

In addition to the donation, Sutliff & Stout is also promoting this opportunity to our neighbors. By visiting us online at SutliffStout.com/Pet , local residents can reserve a free vehicle safety leash for their pet too!

The "Protect-a-Pet" campaign will continue as long as supplies are in stock. Supplies are limited so we encourage all interested parties to request a leash as soon as possible. A confirmation email regarding your free leash is needed at the time of pick-up.

The leashes are free and are available for pick-up from our office located at 550 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 530, Houston, Texas 77027. The Sutliff & Stout Houston office is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. An option for the leash to be shipped to those who request a leash will also be available for free.

To learn more about the campaign, visit Sutliff & Stout online !

Catherine Powell, DVM, of Home Care Pet stresses how even a simple safety leash is a critical tool in keeping you and your family safe on the road.

"Seatbelts and other vehicle restraints have saved countless lives. This simple safety tool can help keep your pet safe while traveling. Securing your pet while driving is a great way to keep you and your pet safe."

Mr. Stout is honored to have the privilege to share this resource with his community.

"If we can equip at least one family with a tool that can protect not only themselves but their beloved pet, then that's a step forward. At Sutliff & Stout, we make it part of our mission to spread safety information and take action when we can so that we can continue to do our part in making our community safer."

About Sutliff & Stout

Sutliff & Stout, PLLC was founded on the belief that every individual, regardless of wealth or social standing, is entitled to the highest quality legal representation. Founding partners Graham Sutliff and Hank Stout are committed to serving their clients with compassion, personal attention, and respect.

We represent clients in a wide array of serious personal injury claims. We are committed to helping our clients restore both their financial and emotional health. To learn more about us, visit us online at SutliffStout.com/about-us .

Contact:

Sutliff & Stout

281-942-8694

SOURCE Sutliff & Stout Injury & Accident Law Firm