SUTPHEN TEAMSTERS TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

News provided by

Teamsters Local 284

Oct 17, 2024, 15:31 ET

For Planning Purposes
Oct. 18, 2024    

Teamsters Demand Sutphen Negotiate Fair Contract, Stop Giving Union Buster Taxpayer Money

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m., Teamsters Local 284 members, allied union members, and elected officials will engage in an informational picket at the Sutphen Corporation's Dublin facility to demand a fair contract.

The 90 Teamsters at the Dublin facility produce and assemble apparatuses that fire fighters across the nation use to save lives. The contract between the company and the Teamsters expired on October 12, 2024, after Sutphen repeatedly refused to bargain in good faith. Since then, Sutphen has hired a union buster to try to intimidate workers.

Teamsters are demanding a contract that includes better pay, health care, and job security.

WHO:

Teamsters Local 284 members, allied union members, elected officials


WHEN:

Friday, October 18

11-11:30 a.m.


WHERE:

6450 Eiterman Rd

Dublin, OH 43016

Contact:
Mark Vandak, (614) 719-9658
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 284

