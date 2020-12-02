Sutter Health | Aetna Names Jeb Dunkelberger as Chief Executive Officer

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutter Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system, and Aetna, a CVS Health Company (NYSE: CVS), announced Jeb Dunkelberger as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Sutter Health | Aetna joint venture, which offers both self-insured PPO and EPO commercial health plan products, as well as Aetna offered fully-insured products to employers in Northern California. Dunkelberger, who was announced as CEO following a nationwide search, will lead the jointly owned health care company, currently in its third year of operation.

In his new role, Dunkelberger will oversee the management of the joint venture, helping to expand Sutter Health | Aetna's footprint and support portfolio growth of employers, and welcoming new members across 16 counties in Northern California. Additionally, he will be responsible for building upon the joint venture's innovative model, increasing access points to high-quality care.

"Jeb has an extensive depth and breadth of experience in the health care sector, and a proven record of success developing innovative partnerships among providers, payers, and health management," said Kristen Miranda, Vice President, Aetna West/South Central Territory, and California Market President. "His skills align with our joint venture model, and will no doubt strengthen our efforts to provide quality, affordable health care plans to Northern Californians."

Dunkelberger most recently led national sales and strategy for two of Silicon Valley's fastest growing companies, Notable Health, an intelligent automation company, and Cricket Health, a value-based renal care provider. Before his time in the Bay Area, Jeb was a Vice President at Highmark, Inc., where at the time, he oversaw enterprise value-based strategy and broker management of the integrated delivery and financing system for Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans.

Jeb holds healthcare-related degrees from Virginia Tech, London School of Economics & Political Science, Cornell University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Sutter Health | Aetna combines Sutter Health's nationally recognized, integrated network of doctors and hospitals with Aetna's health plan expertise, care management capabilities and analytical insights. By combining care delivery with healthcare coverage, the joint venture is designed to give members access to the high-quality care, personalized care experience, and exceptional service they deserve.

Sutter Health | Aetna's unique clinically integrated performance network anchored by two of the nation's leading health care systems: Sutter Health and Stanford Health Care, offers access to a robust network that includes 34 hospitals, more than 11,000 primary care physicians and specialists, 78 urgent care locations, and 40 walk-in clinics.

"We are excited for Jeb to lead Sutter Health | Aetna into the next phase of innovation and growth as more employers see the value the joint venture can bring to them and their workforce in terms of affordability and access to high-quality care," said Phil Jackson, CEO of Health Plan Partnerships and Products at Sutter Health and a member of the joint venture's Board of Directors.

About Sutter Health | Aetna

Sutter Health | Aetna is a joint venture that brings together Sutter Health's network of nationally recognized, high-quality doctors and hospitals with Aetna's leading health plan expertise, cutting-edge data, analytics and health information technology, and shared care management capabilities. This joint venture aims to deliver a differentiated, personalized experience for members and is designed to improve efficiency and lower the cost of care, resulting in greater affordability.

Health benefit plans are administered by Sutter Health and Aetna Administrative Services LLC. Sutter Health | Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Sutter Health and Aetna Administrative Services LLC. Sutter Health | Aetna is an affiliate of Sutter Health and of Aetna Life Insurance Company and its affiliates (Aetna).

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable… and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

