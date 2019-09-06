Sutter Home Family Vineyards Fights Breast Cancer With 19th Annual Sutter Home For Hope Campaign

The Sutter Home for Hope initiative began in 2001, when one of Sutter Home's founding family members, Vera Trinchero Torres, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sutter Home fans can help continue the fight against breast cancer by sending in their Sutter Home bottle capsules, corks and screwcaps via mail. Fans can also support the cause by sharing designated Facebook posts that will appear on Sutter Home's Facebook page throughout September and the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For each Facebook share and for every cork, capsule or screwcap received by mail, the winery will donate $1 to National Breast Cancer Foundation, up to $60,000. The program begins Sept. 1, 2019 and will run through the end of 2019.

"For all of us at Sutter Home, the fight against breast cancer is personal," said Brie Wohld, vice president, marketing for Sutter Home. "We've been proud to partner with National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past six years because their values align with Sutter Home's mission, which is twofold. First, we strive to provide financial support to the charities and non-profits that are working to make a difference in our communities nationwide. Second, it's paramount that we promote positive messages of hope and support to let those affected by cancer know they are not alone. We're delighted that our fans stand behind this partnership and the good we've set out to do, and know that 2019 will be another great year of giving with their support."

Banded together to make a positive difference in the lives of families around the world, Sutter Home and National Breast Cancer Foundation are committed to Helping Women Now®. The National Cancer Institute predicts that an estimated 268,600* women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 41,760* will die in the United States in 2019. With the help of Sutter Home's fans, National Breast Cancer Foundation can inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

"We are thankful for Sutter Home Family Vineyards' commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now," said Janelle Hail, founder & CEO of National Breast Cancer Foundation. "Sutter Home's continued generosity will help us support women affected by breast cancer, so that no one faces this disease alone."

Clink for pink with Sutter Home Family Vineyards Sept. 1 – Dec. 31 and learn all the ways Sutter Home's little corks bring big hope, from our home to yours at www.sutterhome.com/sutter-home-for-hope/ and www.facebook.com/sutterhome.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-run winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187ml package in light-weight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering more than 20 different varietals – now including Rosé in limited-edition Sutter Home for Hope Pink Ribbon packaging. For more information visit www.SutterHome.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

Source

*National Cancer Institute U.S. Female Breast Cancer Statistics: https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast.html

Support the Cause

Send Sutter Home corks, screwcaps and capsules in an envelope labeled SHFH19 to:

Inmar Rebate Center

PO Box 426008

Del Rio, TX 78842-6008

