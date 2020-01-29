Sutter Home: Project Tiny Home Building 10 Homes For Americans In Need

"Our first four home recipients – the Innis family, Samantha, Madeleine and Ida – are an inspiration to us all here at Sutter Home," said Brie Wohld, vice president marketing for Sutter Home. "When we decided to continue our tradition of philanthropy and community giving with Sutter Home: Project Tiny Home, we could not have imagined meeting such deserving families-in-need. Their personal sacrifices that they've made for others are innumerable, and we are thrilled to help make their lives a bit easier through our Sutter Home: Project Tiny Home initiative."

Integral to Sutter Home: Project Tiny Home are Tiny House Nation host Zack Giffin and nonprofit Operation Tiny Home. Spokesperson Zack Giffin has been championing the Tiny House movement since its origin, both through his work on the A+E® and Netflix® show and in collaboration with Operation Tiny Home. Operation Tiny Home has been driving change with Tiny Homes since 2014, when founder Gabrielle Rapport raised funds to build the nonprofit's first home for a combat-wounded veteran who struggled with severe housing instability. Giffin and Rapport first collaborated in 2017 to launch a program that teaches carpentry and construction skills to veterans; Sutter Home: Project Tiny Home is their latest joint initiative, in partnership with Sutter Home Family Vineyards.

"Tiny Homes hold the key to solving housing insecurity for active-duty military, veterans and natural disaster victims," said Zack Giffin, Tiny House Nation TV series host. "I am proud to take part in Sutter Home: Project Tiny Home and see the good it's doing for the cause first-hand. The families could not be more deserving, and it means the world to help them take on life with less stress and more stability in their new Tiny Homes."

Nonprofit partner Operation Tiny Home is also core to the cause. "When I started Operation Tiny Home to help a family friend six years ago, I had a simple mission: helping those struggling with housing instability," said Gabrielle Rapport, founder and executive director of Operation Tiny Home. "I am deeply moved and immensely grateful to see such support from Sutter Home Family Vineyards as we set out together to achieve our shared goal. With their help, we are truly making a difference and changing lives, one Tiny Home at a time."

Sutter Home: Project Tiny Home is releasing a micro-documentary series to showcase the deserving folks and families who receive homes through the program. The first episode – featuring active-duty Kevin and Shanice Innis as they reunite with their three-year-old daughter following Hurricane Irma – is available here. Future episodes will feature travelling nurse Samantha Koerner as she settles into life in San Jose, and Navy veteran Ida Kemper as she takes up residence in the epicenter of the nation's affordable housing crisis: San Francisco. To apply for one of the remaining six Tiny Homes and learn more about Sutter Home's tradition of community giving, visit SutterHome.com/project-tiny-home.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-run winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187ml package in light-weight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering more than 23 different varietals in 750ml, 187ml and 1.5L bottles and new 500ml Tetra Pak® packages. For more information visit www.SutterHome.com.

About Operation Tiny Home

Operation Tiny Home is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit that assists American Heroes, Native Americans, and people struggling with hardship to maintain a life of dignity through high-quality tiny housing solutions and empowerment training programs. Our Down Payment Assistance Program provides match grants to eligible people that seek to overcome housing instability through the purchase of a professionally built tiny home. For more information visit: operationtinyhome.org

Social Media

Facebook: @SutterHome

Instagram: @SutterHomeWines

Twitter: @SutterHome

SOURCE Sutter Home Family Vineyards

Related Links

https://www.sutterhome.com

