Suttle Introduces MediaMAX 3 - a brand new Designer-Style media panel for brand new intelligent homes

Suttle has placed a lot of attention on the panel's aesthetic design. As a result, they have created a visually pleasing design that, for the first time, allows the media panel to be installed virtually anywhere on the property bringing flexibility to the panel placement location.

"We at Suttle are taking the initiative to solve our customers' challenges one by one. The brand new MediaMAX 3 designer style panel can now be installed anywhere in the house, allowing for better, more unified and consistent Wi-Fi coverage. Various door styles can now be integrated with MediaMAX 3 providing attractive styling and serving as accent pieces in our homes," said Sev Sadura, General Manager of Suttle. "This is a dramatic departure from 'the plain old white box' available in the market today," Sadura added.

MediaMAX 3 Media panels are available in 15" and 30" size options. They will be available as cover only or together with the panel as well as in contractor kits specifically pre-configured for each individual customer's needs. The new MediaMAX 3 solution will also be available with environmentally-friendly packaging – a solution that dramatically reduces the construction waste as well as labor cost associated unpacking and disposing of the packaging materials.

Suttle's industry experts have designed MediaMAX and MediaMAX 3 panels to be modular, long-lasting and trouble-free to house and protect hardware and electronics. Accessories such as shelves and cable guides are ideal to neatly fit provider equipment such as modems and gateways. The panel's superior ventilation keeps electronics cool.

For pricing and availability please visit Suttle at suttlesolutions.com or call (800) 852-8662.

Suttle has long been an approved vendor with all major service providers (Telco, CATV, ISP) for service distribution from the panel all the way to the jack in a faceplate. With over 100 years of experience in telephony and broadband networks, Suttle takes pride in producing high-quality solutions from our manufacturing plant and HQ in Hector, Minnesota.

Visit Suttle at IBS Expo booth SU750 to see the new MediaMAX 3 media panel as well as Environmentally-Friendly Packaging along with Brilliance Award winning MediaMAX Contractor Kits and Intelligent Home Connectivity Solutions, and Edison award winning tool-less CAT6 jacks.

