Suttle MediaMAX™ Home Network System

A solid network capable of delivering Gigabit speeds with maximum bandwidth is a key element for today's successful designed spaces. And intelligent homes need a reliable network to support building automation, the rapidly growing demand for IoT devices and provide multiple WiFi access points.

Based on a century of experience with major communication service providers, Suttle has a unique position to provide the right product for designers and planners. We design and manufacture innovative products that support the well-connected home, including the MediaMAX line for gigabit connectivity.

Stop by the Suttle booth to check out our line of media panels, modules, faceplates and jacks, and take a peek at our new concept products for the Securely Wired home.

Where: Javits Center

W 35th St. & 11th Ave

New York, NY 10001 Name: Suttle, booth 4571 When: Thursday, 6/21 10am–6pm

Friday, 6/22 10am–6pm

About Suttle

Suttle specializes in simplifying the network with MediaMAX™ and FutureLink™. MediaMAX connected home and business solutions include media panels, modules, jacks and wall plates for fiber, CAT6+, COAX and wireless connectivity. FutureLink provides solutions for the edge of the network, including a variety of fiber enclosures and terminals. Founded in 1910, Suttle is a US company with headquarters and manufacturing in Hector, MN and is part of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ-GM: JCS).

