Suttle MediaMAX™ Home Network System

- Securely Wired Intelligent Homes -

16:07 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suttle, a Communications Systems, Inc. company (NASDAQ-GM: JCS), introduces the MediaMAX brand of connectivity products to architects, interior designers, planners and building industry professionals at the A'18 AIA Conference on Architecture in New York.

MediaMAX Distribution System for Gigabit Connectivity

A solid network capable of delivering Gigabit speeds with maximum bandwidth is a key element for today's successful designed spaces.  And intelligent homes need a reliable network to support building automation, the rapidly growing demand for IoT devices and provide multiple WiFi access points. 

Based on a century of experience with major communication service providers, Suttle has a unique position to provide the right product for designers and planners. We design and manufacture innovative products that support the well-connected home, including the MediaMAX line for gigabit connectivity.

Stop by the Suttle booth to check out our line of media panels, modules, faceplates and jacks, and take a peek at our new concept products for the Securely Wired home.

Where: 

Javits Center 


W 35th St. & 11th Ave

New York, NY 10001

Name:   

Suttle, booth 4571

When:  

Thursday, 6/21

10am–6pm

Friday, 6/22

10am–6pm

About Suttle

Suttle specializes in simplifying the network with MediaMAX™ and FutureLink™. MediaMAX connected home and business solutions include media panels, modules, jacks and wall plates for fiber, CAT6+, COAX and wireless connectivity. FutureLink provides solutions for the edge of the network, including a variety of fiber enclosures and terminals. Founded in 1910, Suttle is a US company with headquarters and manufacturing in Hector, MN and is part of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ-GM: JCS).

 

