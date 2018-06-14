Suttle MediaMAX™ Home Network System

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suttle, a Communications Systems, Inc. company (NASDAQ-GM: JCS), introduces the MediaMAX brand of connectivity products to architects, interior designers, planners and building industry professionals at the A'18 AIA Conference on Architecture in New York.
A solid network capable of delivering Gigabit speeds with maximum bandwidth is a key element for today's successful designed spaces. And intelligent homes need a reliable network to support building automation, the rapidly growing demand for IoT devices and provide multiple WiFi access points.
Based on a century of experience with major communication service providers, Suttle has a unique position to provide the right product for designers and planners. We design and manufacture innovative products that support the well-connected home, including the MediaMAX line for gigabit connectivity.
Stop by the Suttle booth to check out our line of media panels, modules, faceplates and jacks, and take a peek at our new concept products for the Securely Wired home.
|
Where:
|
Javits Center
|
W 35th St. & 11th Ave
|
New York, NY 10001
|
Name:
|
Suttle, booth 4571
|
When:
|
Thursday, 6/21
10am–6pm
|
Friday, 6/22
10am–6pm
About Suttle
Suttle specializes in simplifying the network with MediaMAX™ and FutureLink™. MediaMAX connected home and business solutions include media panels, modules, jacks and wall plates for fiber, CAT6+, COAX and wireless connectivity. FutureLink provides solutions for the edge of the network, including a variety of fiber enclosures and terminals. Founded in 1910, Suttle is a US company with headquarters and manufacturing in Hector, MN and is part of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ-GM: JCS).
