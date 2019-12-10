Suttle Named 2019 TecHome Brilliance Award Winner at TecHome Builder Summit for the second year in a row

This year, Suttle designed a comprehensive connectivity platform that easily connects intelligent home devices such as security cameras, wireless access points, utility sensors or entertainment Internet of Things (IoT) products and allows all of them to operate reliably even when the power is out. This Intelligent Home Connectivity solution integrates active Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) into a single remotely managed hardware and software platform.

These active PoE and UPS devices are designed to help developers offer a living unit that satisfies the most demanding and "always-connected" tech-savvy group of tenants. The system is also branded as "Contractor-Grade" – a contractor-friendly solution aimed at providing a maximum ease of installation, replicability and scalability.

"While PoE and UPS are not new concepts, we undertook a huge effort to integrate them in a way that offers a significant relief to the home developer and installer projects. Everything is carefully designed to fit and work out of a single media panel, so the time to design, build and install a smart connected home is dramatically reduced," said Sev Sadura, General Manager of Suttle.

"This is just the beginning. We have worked closely with the developer and contractor communities and we will be introducing a new set of solutions in early 2020," Sadura added.



About Suttle

Suttle has long been an approved vendor with major service providers (Telco, CATV, ISP) for service distribution from the panel all the way to the jack in a faceplate. With over 100 years of experience in telephony and broadband networks, Suttle takes pride in producing high-quality solutions from our manufacturing plant and HQ in Hector, Minnesota.

Suttle's industry experts have designed MediaMAX panels to be modular, long-lasting and trouble-free to house and protect hardware and electronics. Accessories such as shelves and cable guides are ideal to neatly fit provider equipment such as modems and gateways. The panel's superior ventilation keeps electronics cool.

