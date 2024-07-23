Sutton Dental Arts Notice of Date Breach

ROSEBURG, Ore., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutton Dental Arts ("Sutton Dental") is writing to provide information regarding an event that involves certain information relating to personal health information.

In April 2024, Sutton Dental became aware that certain computer systems in the environment were inaccessible as a result of malicious file encryption. Sutton Dental immediately launched an extensive investigation, aided by third party computer forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the event and worked quickly to secure the systems, restore access to the information and investigate what happened and whether this resulted in any unauthorized access to information by any unknown actor. Through the investigation, Sutton Dental determined that an unknown actor gained access to a limited number of the systems and certain files in those systems were accessed.

In an abundance of caution, Sutton Dental performed a comprehensive review of the contents of the affected systems to determine what information could be contained in the impacted files and to whom the information related. The review was recently completed. Sutton Dental has not received reports of any fraudulent misuse of any information potentially impacted by the event.

