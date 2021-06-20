Suture Anchor Market - Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Technavio

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sports-related injuries.

The suture anchor market analysis includes type segment, material segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the suture anchor market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The suture anchor market covers the following areas:

Suture Anchor Market Sizing

Suture Anchor Market Forecast

Suture Anchor Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Arthrex Inc.

CONMED Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

MedShape Inc.

Orthopaedic Implant Co.

Orthomed

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

TEKNIMED

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Knotted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Knotless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for type segment

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Biocomposite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PEEK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bioabsorbable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

COVID-19 impact and recovery for material segment

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

