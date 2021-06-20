Suture Anchor Market - Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Technavio
Jun 20, 2021, 04:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The suture anchor market is poised to grow by USD 175.49 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sports-related injuries.
The suture anchor market analysis includes type segment, material segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the suture anchor market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The suture anchor market covers the following areas:
Suture Anchor Market Sizing
Suture Anchor Market Forecast
Suture Anchor Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Arthrex Inc.
- CONMED Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- MedShape Inc.
- Orthopaedic Implant Co.
- Orthomed
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Stryker Corp.
- TEKNIMED
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Suture Needles Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The suture needles market size has the potential to grow by USD 73.50 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Dental Sutures Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The dental sutures market size is expected to grow by USD 51.79 million and record a CAGR of 3.77% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Knotted - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Knotless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for type segment
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Biocomposite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PEEK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bioabsorbable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for material segment
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arthrex Inc.
- CONMED Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- MedShape Inc.
- Orthopaedic Implant Co.
- Orthomed
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Stryker Corp.
- TEKNIMED
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/suture-anchor-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/suture-anchor-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=T-41_wk25_001_rep_Den_Sut&utm_content=IRTNTR70292
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article