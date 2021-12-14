Suture Needles Market Size Worth $740.9 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global suture needles market size is expected to reach USD 740.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing incidence of chronic diseases and a rising number of surgical procedures are driving the market.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic stunted the market growth owing to the supply shortages of medical equipment because of temporary lockdowns of manufacturing sites in COVID-19-affected countries and travel restrictions affecting shipments.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By shape, the straight shaped needles segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its easy accessibility during surgeries, along with its high flexibility, greater strength, and pliability as compared to other shapes

Based on type, tapercut needles held the largest revenue share in 2020. The taper-point needle is used to puncture easily penetrated tissues (such as subcutaneous layers, abdominal viscera, peritoneum, and dura) while minimizing fascia tearing, which is anticipated to boost the demand for suture needles

North America is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to technological advancements, an increase in patients opting for cosmetic procedures, and the high rate of adoption of minimally invasive treatments for cardiovascular diseases.

However, as the global economy returns to normal, the number of surgical procedures on hold will gradually increase, leading to market growth during the beginning of the first quarter of 2021.

The market growth is projected to be restrained by an increase in the number of suture needle injuries. Many healthcare professionals, particularly in super-specialized hospitals and tertiary care centers, have begun to use surgical staplers for suturing, which may act as a further restraint and lower the demand for suture needles.

Technological advancements such as endo-mechanical, suture, and curved needle technologies and advanced new laparoscopic suturing needles, combined with composite materials, have resulted in improved health outcomes, higher satisfaction, and surgical treatment timeliness. As a result, advanced technology is expected to drive the market forward.

Grand View Research has segmented the global suture needles market on the basis of shape, type, application, and region:

Suture Needles Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Compound-cure Shaped Needles



Straight Shaped Needles



J Shape Needle



Half Curved

Suture Needles Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Tapercut Needle



Blunt Point Needle



Reverse Cutting Needle



Round Bodied Needle



Conventional Cutting Needle



Spatula Needle

Suture Needles Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cardiovascular



General Surgery



Orthopedic Procedures



Gynecological Procedures



Veterinary Procedures



Others

Suture Needles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Afghanistan





New Zealand





North Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey





Iran

List of Key Players of Suture Needles Market

Medtronic

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Medical N.V.

Aurolab

Natsume Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

Alfresa Pharma Corporation

Bear Medic Corporation

SUTUREX & RENODEX

Teleflex Incorporated

Smith & Nephew

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

FSSB Chirurgische Nadeln GmbH

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Advin Health Care.

