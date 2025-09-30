Suunto launches Vertical 2: the new generation of Suunto's ultimate adventure companion for the highest peaks and everyday adventures

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suunto launches the Vertical 2, an advanced adventure watch designed for the most demanding expeditions and the everyday journeys in between. Building on the trusted strengths of the Suunto Vertical family, the new model features a redesigned optical heart rate sensor for a new level ofwrist-based measurement accuracy, a larger and brighter AMOLED display for exceptional clarity in all conditions, an upgraded processor for faster and smoother operation, and a built-in LED flashlight for safety and convenience when the daylight fades – while retaining the exceptional battery life, advanced navigation tools, and rugged design the Vertical series is trusted for.

Suunto Vertical 2

Built for the highest peaks, the remote trails, and the everyday adventures, the new Suunto Vertical 2 introduces significant upgrades designed to elevate performance in the field. These innovations enhance what the Vertical series is already known for: ultimate battery life, advanced navigation tools, and a durable, tough design that thrives in demanding environments. Vertical 2 is engineered to be a reliable companion for explorers, adventurers, and dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, performing confidently across sports, daily life and the most challenging expeditions.

A legacy forged in exploration

Suunto's story began in 1936, when Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen created a groundbreaking field compass that redefined navigational accuracy. This innovation became the foundation for nearly a century of tools built for harsh conditions and ambitious journeys. From pioneering dive computers to high-altitude wrist altimeters and today's GPS watches, Suunto has remained committed to supporting those who push the limits of exploration.

The Suunto Vertical 2 is the new generation of Suunto's ultimate outdoor technology, offering endurance and performance in one. The completely redesigned optical heart rate sensor enables more accurate wrist-based measurements, supporting training, recovery, and health tracking in all conditions. A new processor and expanded memory make the interface faster, smoother, and ready for future updates. The industry-leading battery life of the Vertical 2 delivers up to 65 hours of GPS tracking in its most accurate dual-band mode and up to 20 days of smartwatch use.

Navigation designed for the outdoors

Vertical 2 keeps adventures on track with free detailed offline maps, available on the watch and in the Suunto app, including contour lines, paths, and terrain features for precise route planning and guidance. In addition, Suunto's Climb Guidance feature helps users prepare for and navigate hilly or mountainous terrain by providing real-time elevation profiles, color-coded route sections, and advance notifications of climbs and descents. It enhances both route planning and on-trail navigation by offering detailed insights into gradient, distance, and elevation changes.

Features designed with a deep understanding of the user needs, from extreme expeditions to everyday training, like the Quick Start Navigation that enables route changes on the move without interrupting activity tracking, make the Vertical 2 a smart adventure companion.

Bright display and rugged design

The new 1.5" AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution delivers exceptional visibility in direct sunlight, ensuring maps and metrics remain clear in any environment. The rugged design, available in steel or titanium, is built for durability and long days in the field. Three side buttons ensure easy operation in all weather, even when wearing gloves.

A practical addition for outdoor use, the integrated LED flashlight in the bezel offers adjustable brightness, a red-light mode for night vision, and safety functions such as SOS, breathing and alert, providing light when it is needed most, whether in a tent, on a trail, or during an emergency.

Comprehensive support for training and everyday life

With 115 sport modes, advanced training analytics, weather alerts, altitude data, and sunrise and sunset times, Vertical 2 adapts to a wide range of sports and environments. Health monitoring and smart features extend its functionality beyond expeditions into everyday use, while seamless integration with the Suunto app and over 300 partner services expand its capabilities even further. The watch is also constantly improved with regular software updates, and additional features and functionalities available through the SuuntoPlus Store.

The Suunto Vertical 2 is available in four stainless steel variants: all black, pine green, arctic gray, canyon, and two titanium variants in titanium black and titanium sage. By combining breakthrough updates with the proven strengths of the Vertical family, Vertical 2 is built to support adventures of every scale, from dream adventures to the small journeys taken each day.

Tested by adventurers

Every Suunto product is rigorously tested by athletes and adventurers from around the globe to ensure reliability in the most demanding environments. In addition to this, in July 2025, Suunto brought six lucky winners along for a dream adventure in the wilderness of Finnish Lapland. Over several days, participants trekked across rugged fells, paddled through wild waterways, and navigated under the glow of the midnight sun, all while testing the new Suunto Vertical 2 in real-world conditions.

Leading the group were Suunto athletes and professional adventurers Greg Hill and Jenny Tough, both with years of experience using the original Vertical in some of the planet's toughest environments – and now among the first to put the Vertical 2 through its paces.

"To me, adventure starts in the mind. It's a question of 'what if,' what's possible? It's about exploration, searching for personal potential, and living life to the fullest – exploring both yourself and the natural world. I've used the original Suunto Vertical for years, relying on its durability and reliability in all conditions. With the Vertical 2, the improved optical heart rate tracking, brighter display, and new features bring even greater confidence that it will keep up with any challenge," says Hill.

For Jenny Tough, preparation is just as important as the journey itself. "The adventures I take on can last days or even weeks, so tracking different aspects of my training, recovery, and wellbeing is crucial. The Suunto Vertical 2 gives me the all-around insight I need, from detailed performance metrics to navigation tools and exceptional battery life, helping me stay ready for whatever comes next, whether that's a dream adventure or the everyday training that gets me there," says Tough.

From the first precision compasses, Suunto's heritage is built on enabling exploration. Vertical 2 is there to empower a new generation of adventurers to push boundaries, from the highest peaks to the daily journeys in between.

Availability:

The Suunto Vertical 2 will be available starting October 15, 2025 at suunto.com, amazon and select retail partners across the U.S.

Pricing:

Vertical 2 Stainless Steel: $599

Vertical 2 Titanium: $699

Images for media use:

https://media.suunto.com/pub/collection/e967bedc3d4f7f78e7902744e8d4c964?locale=en

About Suunto

Suunto is a Finnish brand, established in 1936. It was founded by Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, who pioneered a new standard for navigational precision. That same year, his innovation – a field compass – was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool of its time. It was the first of many Suunto products built to withstand the harsh conditions of our native Finland.

In the near century since, Tuomas's spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto's course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to today's GPS watches, Suunto remains a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe.

Supporting explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike remains our core mission – providing the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential.

www.suunto.com

SOURCE Suunto