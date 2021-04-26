SUV.com Premium Domain Name is for Sale

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is offering for sale the premium domain name, SUV.com.

"SUV is one of the most recognized acronyms in the world," commented Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit. "The domain name has potential for multiple applications across the automotive industry, including direct-to-consumer automobile sales, automotive media, automobile aggregator websites, and automotive ratings and rankings websites."

SUV is a high-volume search term, generating an average of approximately 1.9 million monthly searches over the last 12 months. A high cost per click on the "SUV" term also indicates a sought-after industry keyword.

Parties interested in the SUV.com domain name should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

