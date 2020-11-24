Suwanee Senior Living Community & Partners Pay Special Thanks to Local Healthcare Workers

SUWANEE, Ga., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Area senior living community Discovery Village At Sugarloaf, along with partners Guardian Home Health and Inspire Hospice, recently commissioned the Simply Done Donuts Wagon to provide delicious treats and fresh-brewed coffee to the hard-working nurses and staff of Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

For two hours, the Simply Done food truck served up its trademark mini donuts and artisan coffee by Three Tree Coffee Roasters. More than 100 hospital workers and members of the local healthcare community took part in the event, which aimed to recognize and thank nurses and staffers for their hard work and sacrifices throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and every day.

With the support of its 95 residents and 78 team members, Discovery Village At Sugarloaf has maintained a commitment to regular charity and community outreach events despite the obvious challenges posed by COVID-19-related restrictions and ongoing safety measures. This special event was one of four planned and orchestrated this month by the senior living community.

"The delicious donuts and coffee were a huge hit," said Devin Letzer, Community Relations Director for Discovery Village At Sugarloaf. "But there was a sense that even more meaningful to the nurses and staffers at Emory Johns Creek was the expression of gratitude, encouragement, and the spreading of kindness in these challenging times."

Located at 1220 Satellite Blvd. NW in Suwanee, Discovery Village At Sugarloaf offers Independent Living, Personal Care, and an exclusive SHINE® Memory Care lifestyle option. The community is one of 18 Discovery Village locations nationwide and is part of a 50-community, multi-brand portfolio owned and operated by Florida-based Discovery Senior Living.

The Simply Done Donuts Wagon serves its trademark mini donuts and artisan coffee to nurses and staffers from Emory Johns Creek Hospital

