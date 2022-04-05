SUYO, Single-Origin Craft Pisco, Makes its American Debut with Skurnik Distribution

Peruvian-American Duo Launches SUYO Pisco in Eight States

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peruvian Pisco is a clear, all-natural spirit made from 100% grapes by single-distilling freshly fermented natural wine. It is the national spirit of Peru and, per its Denomination of Origin, can only be produced from 8 grape varieties, grown across 5 coastal southern regions of the country.

Alex Hildebrandt and Ian Leggett, Peruvian-American founders of SUYO Pisco, began exploring the category in 2019 as a passion project in search of their favorite piscos. They quickly realized that the expressions of the spirit they loved the most were completely unknown outside of their own regions, let alone outside of Peru. This is when they decided to create SUYO.

SUYO is on a pisco discovery mission that aims to partner with independently-owned vineyards to share small batch, single-origin pisco with the world. Alex and Ian's goal is to raise awareness for the pisco category and promote collaboration among producers, all while giving back to the Peruvian community.

SUYO's first available pisco, named 'No.1,' is handcrafted from 100% Quebranta grapes, harvested in the Mala Valley and single-distilled to proof in traditional copper stills. As with all Peruvian piscos, it is completely unaltered, with no water or additives permitted during the production process.

As Alex explains, "in an industry obsessed with standardization, we celebrate the unique terroir and distillation techniques of our independent producers, which make each batch distinctive and one-of-a-kind." Continues Ian, "We promote sustainable, non-intensive agriculture and invest in our community of pisqueros so that they can continue to develop their vineyards and grow along with us." SUYO commits to paying fair prices to their partner vineyards for grapes and pisco, and shares proceeds from every bottle with them to re-invest in their agricultural practices.

The pair chose Skurnik Wines & Spirits for their American launch because of the success the distributor has had with craft and small batch spirits. Explains Alex, "Our success thus far has been largely through our e-commerce store and the two of us going door-to-door in New York City. We needed to make our way into retailers and bars across the country, and we knew that only a distributor like Skurnik could help us scale effectively." Ian adds, "Skurnik is familiar with our model of highlighting pisco producers and helping them grow with us every step of the way."

You can soon find SUYO Pisco at your favorite bars or restaurants, or at your local retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, and California. Until then, you can purchase SUYO at www.suyopisco.com.

About Skurnik Wines & Spirits

Skurnik Wines & Spirits is an importer and distributor of fine wines and spirits, headquartered in the heart of New York City. They are a national importer, and also have a direct wholesale distribution network in nine states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and California.

About SUYO Pisco

SUYO is an award-winning, single-origin pisco brand founded by two Peruvian-Americans with the mission of bridging their countries through Peru's flagship product. SUYO partners with independently-owned vineyards to share limited batch, single-origin pisco with the world

