Suzana K.E. Makowski, MD, CPE, FACP, FAAHP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EXETER, N.H., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzana K.E. Makowski, MD, CPE, FACP, FAAHP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for her devotion to patient-centered care as an Internist and Palliative Care Specialist with Exeter Hospital.

Board-certified Internist and Palliative Care Specialist, Dr. Makowski has led a remarkable career having accrued 22 years of professional experience. She has garnered a laudable reputation for her devotion to compassionate and collaborative healthcare. In addition to her vast repertoire of medical expertise, she speaks several languages including English, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. Currently, she serves as the Chief of Palliative Care at Exeter Hospital in New Hampshire providing the highest standard of care for the past three years and overseeing the palliative care program. She assists patients and their families with long term planning, helping to craft and design healthcare to the individual patient's needs. In addition to her appointment, she is a Voluntary Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester. Alongside her clinical and academic roles, she has been devoted to transforming healthcare through medical education humanism as the Founder of the Lois Green Learning Community. This online community aims to support the education of clinicians across the globe who are committed to alleviating suffering through thoughtful patient-centered interdisciplinary palliative care.

To prepare for her career, Dr. Makowski received her Bachelor of Science degree in comparative political philosophy from Bowden College. She obtained her Medical degree from the University of Rochester and an Internal medicine residency completed at Bay State Medical Center. Soon thereafter, she completed a Palliative care fellowship at San Diego Hospice and Palliative Care (UCSD) and an Integrative medicine Fellowship at the University of Michigan. Following her fellowship training, she earned her Masters of Medical Management degree from the University of Southern California. She is Board certified in hospice and palliative care by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

In order to stay up-to-date with the latest medical advancements, Dr. Makowski has maintained active affiliations and memberships with professional organizations. She is an invited Fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and of the American College of Phy-sicians. She is a Certified Physician Executive (CPE) by the American Association of Physician Leadership. Civically, she is a volunteer board member for Homecare Hospice and Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire, and Compassionate Care ALS.

Among her most notable achievements as a clinician and medical educator, Dr. Makowski is the recipient of the Leonard Tow Award for Medical Humanism in 2010 and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award in 2013. She has also been named one of the most Exceptional Women in Medicine by Castle Connolly in 2017, a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly from 2013 to 2018, and a Top Doctor by New Hampshire Magazine from 2018 to 2019.

Dr. Makowski would like to dedicate his success to the loving memory of her father, Mr. Werner Makowski. Additionally, this honorable recognition is dedicated to Timothy Quiro, MD, her mentor at the University of Rochester.

