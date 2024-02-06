Suzanna Summers, represented by Wiley Walsh, P.C., files retaliation lawsuit against Wesley Woods Health & Rehabilitation

WACO, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzanna Summers, a nurse of over 30 years, has filed suit for retaliatory termination against her former employer, Wesley Woods Health & Rehabilitation.

According to the petition, Ms. Summers was terminated within 10 days of reporting that the Assistant Director of Nursing, Ms. Garcia, was mishandling prescribed medications. Ms. Summers' actions were taken to protect the facility's patients, as well as the facility. Ms. Summers' termination violates the Texas Health & Safety Code.

The petition reveals that Ms. Garcia launched a baseless, retaliatory "investigation" against Ms. Summers immediately after Ms. Summers' protected report. A Certified Nurse Assistant apprised Ms. Summers of the "investigation." When Ms. Summers confronted Ms. Garcia about it, Ms. Garcia did not deny it. Rather, Ms. Garcia demanded that Ms. Summers identify the person who had told her about it.

About a week after Ms. Garcia's pretextual investigation began, the Director of Nursing, Crystal Herring, and facility administrator, Maranda May, terminated Ms. Summers' employment. The facility cited to alleged family complaints against Ms. Summers. However, as the petition details, Ms. Summers was never, ever informed of any family complaints prior to her termination, nor was she aware of any conflicts with any patient family.

The cause number is 2024-254-3. Ms. Summers is seeking lost wages and compensatory damages. Ms. Summers is represented by Rachel Bethel of Wiley Walsh, P.C.

