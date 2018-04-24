NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzanne R. Grady, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as New York's Most Trusted Pediatric Dentist in the field of Pediatric Dentistry in recognition of her role at Open Sesame Dentistry.

Located in Upper West Side, New York, Open Sesame Dentistry is a pediatric dental facility. Utilizing state of the art equipment and the latest advancements in medical technology, the clinic is dedicated to offering their clients the quality healthcare that they deserve. Understanding the importance of dental hygiene at a young age, the dental practice hopes to create children's first experience at the dentist a "pleasant and comfortable one."



Amassing over twenty years of experience in the field, Dr. Grady is a renowned expert within the field of Pediatric Dentistry. A prominent professional in the field, throughout the course of her career Dr. Grady has attained expertise within all facets of pediatric dentistry in addition to digital X-Rays.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Dr. Grady attained her Bachelor's degree in Child Psychology at the University of Buffalo. Dr. Grady completed her clinical research project on "Pediatric Patent Acceptance of Digital Radio-graph" at a time when there were only two companies offering this product. Having held extensive experience working with populations in Connecticut and New Jersey, while in school at New York University Dr. Grady completed her residency in regards to the TMJ disorder and remains an active alumnus.



To further her professional development, Dr. Grady is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and ADA Career.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Grady was named New York Family Favorite Local Dentist 2014, New York Top Doctor, and Expert Network Distinguished Dentist.



Additionally, Dr. Grady is the parent reviewed "Top Kids Dentist" on the Upper West Side, of Manhattan, New York.



When she is not working, Dr. Grady enjoys running, traveling and needle pointing.



Dr. Grady Dedicates this recognition to her husband, Neeraj Hedge, and her children, Annika and Kieran.

For more information, please visit www.opensesamekids.com

