Suzano Selects Avondale Global Gateway as Gulf Coast Hub, Bringing Regular Wood Pulp Imports Back to Louisiana for First Time in More Than 30 Years

Five-year agreement establishes Avondale Global Gateway as a key Gulf Coast terminal for Suzano's growing North American operations

AVONDALE, La., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avondale Global Gateway (AGG) and Suzano today announced a five-year terminal services agreement that will bring regular wood pulp imports back to Louisiana for the first time in more than 30 years.

Under the agreement, AGG will serve as one of Suzano's terminals in the Central Gulf Coast for their wood pulp shipments arriving from Brazil, to be distributed across North America by rail. The first vessel is scheduled to arrive at AGG in the first week of May this year.

Pictured left to right: Jerry Bologna (President & CEO at JEDCO), Mike Thomas (Chairman of the Board, Port of New Orleans), Adam Anderson (Chairman & CEO of T. Parker Host), Juliana Dos Santos Vizintim (Operations America, Suzano), and Councilmember Deano Bonano. Avondale Global Gateway

The agreement marks a significant milestone for both Louisiana and Suzano, the world's largest pulp supplier and one of Brazil's biggest exporters which has been present in the American market for over 40 years. Suzano's decision also aligns with its continued expansion in the region, including its 2024 acquisition of mills in Arkansas and North Carolina from Pactiv Evergreen. As part of its North American growth strategy, Suzano selected Avondale following a two-year evaluation process focused on logistics efficiency, infrastructure, and long-term scalability. The Avondale operation will support this strategy by creating a more centralized and efficient logistics footprint on the Gulf Coast.

"An efficient and resilient supply chain is essential to our business, and Avondale offers the combination of river access, rail connectivity, port infrastructure, and operational flexibility we were looking for," said Juliana Vizintim, Operations Executive Manager at Suzano. "This partnership strengthens our Gulf Coast logistics platform and enhances supply assurance and efficiency for our customers across North America. At Suzano, we believe it is only good for us if it is good for the world, and we view this milestone as a foundation for long-term value creation—benefiting the local community, our business partners, and our customers. Suzano and Avondale share a common vision focused on collaboration, growth, and building a sustainable future together."

To support the new operation, AGG has completed major upgrades to 245,000 square feet of warehouse space, including new concrete flooring, five additional loading doors, loading platforms, overhead awnings, and a laser fire detection and suppression system. These improvements were made specifically to meet Suzano's operational requirements.

In parallel, a $13 million rail expansion is underway at Avondale, funded in part through Louisiana Economic Development's FastSites program. Together with other site improvements, total investment tied to the Suzano operation is expected to exceed $20 million over time. The project is also expected to support 50 full-time jobs.

"Bringing wood pulp back to Louisiana is a major milestone," said Adam Anderson, Chairman and CEO of T. Parker Host, parent company of Avondale Global Gateway. "This is new activity for the state, new jobs, and meaningful investment at Avondale. It reflects the kind of long-term industrial growth we believed this site could support and shows what's possible when the right partner, infrastructure, and location come together."

Rail service will play a central role in the operation, allowing cargo to move efficiently from vessel to warehouse to inland destinations across the United States. AGG worked closely with Union Pacific to align infrastructure and service capacity ahead of launch.

Since T. Parker Host acquired the former Avondale Shipyard in 2018, the 275-acre site has been steadily redeveloped into a multimodal logistics hub. Today, Avondale supports more than 600 workers across site operations, tenants, and active construction.

About Avondale Global Gateway

Avondale Global Gateway is a multimodal logistics and terminal facility located on the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Operated by T. Parker Host, the site offers deepwater dock access, large-scale warehousing, and Class I rail connectivity, supporting bulk and breakbulk cargo flows across North America. Learn more at www.avondaleglobalgateway.com

About Suzano

Suzano is the world's largest pulp supplier, a major paper and packaging producer in the Americas, and one of Brazil's largest employers.

Driven by a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation, Suzano produces responsibly grown raw materials that are exported to more than 100 countries, meeting global demand for bio-based solutions. These materials are used in everyday products that reach more than two billion people, including tissue, packaging, printing and writing paper, personal hygiene products, and textiles.

Founded in Brazil more than 100 years ago, Suzano operates across Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's shares are listed on B3 in São Paulo (SUZB3) and the New York Stock Exchange (SUZ). Learn more at suzano.com.br/en.

SOURCE Avondale Global Gateway