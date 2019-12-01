Suzhou, China-based ChainZ Medical Technology Co. integrates RADLogics™ Virtual Resident™ AI solution for more efficient and accurate medical imaging interpretation

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADLogics™ announced today at RSNA's annual meeting that Suzhou, China-based ChainZ Medical Technology Co. has selected the RADLogics Virtual Resident™ AI solution to integrate with its Smart Cloud PACS/RIS solution, which is used by radiologists in China.

ChainZ (www.ChainZ.cn) is a Suzhou (Jiangsu) based company, specializing in medical imaging big-data analytics and cloud storage systems for China hospitals. Its services 380+ hospitals in Jiangsu, Liaoning and Shaanxi to support imaging data that cover all major modalities including CT, XRay and MRI.

When medical images are uploaded to the ChainZ PACS/RIS, Virtual Resident's AI solution performs its image analysis and interpretation: searching and analyzing the image data to automatically provide objective measurements and numeric characterization of findings. As radiologists access their images in the ChainZ solution, they can view and assess the Virtual Resident analysis, and then choose to instantly add that information to their final radiology reports.

"RADLogic's products play a great and positive role in improving the diagnostic level of radiologists on ChainZ platform," says Mr. Xiong Bo, CEO and Co-founder for Suzhou ChainZ Medical Technology Co.

According to a research study completed at UCLA and published by Academic Radiology, radiologists who employ the RADLogics Virtual Resident AI clinical decision support solution can potentially reduce the amount of time they spend on image interpretation and report creation, while also improving report accuracy. Virtual Resident is not available in the U.S.

"The combined ChainZ-RADLogics solution provides an unmatched user experience that allows radiologists to benefit from the power of the RADLogics Virtual-Resident medical imaging AI solution, which is seamlessly integrated with the ChainZ Cloud-PACS/RIS radiologist interpretation environment," says RADLogics' CEO and Co-Founder Moshe Becker. "Our cooperation with ChainZ can provide substantial benefits to patients, hospitals, and radiologists alike."

