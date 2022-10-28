Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Invites Social Media Users to Celebrate Local Heritage

Jiangnan Culture & Arts Festival Featured Across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @VisitSuzhou

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangnan culture, the unique customs, heritage, and arts of the region south of the Yangtze River and an important aspect of Suzhou's identity, has been on display throughout the month during the Jiangnan Culture and Arts & International Tourism Festival. The festival, themed "Playing a Brilliant Chapter, Singing A New Era," ran through mid-October in Suzhou, and content from various events now appears on the destination's social media channels, allowing online audiences around the world to experience the celebration virtually.

Jiangnan culture was shaped by the educated, refined, and aristocratic Chinese citizens that have called the area home over time. Some of the most prevalent examples of Jiangnan culture include Kunqu Opera, which originated in Suzhou; classical Chinese gardens; jade carvings; paper umbrellas; kesi silk weaving; and Su-style furniture. These are just some of the aspects of local life that featured on the @VisitSuzhou social media channels, along with the following festival events:

Traditional Kun Opera performance of Peony Pavilion – Elegant Charm of Jiangnan

4th Jiangnan Film Conference – Cultural Forum of Jiangnan

2022 Suzhou Art photography theme exhibition – Exquisite Jiangnan

4th Grand Canal Cultural Tourism Expo – Delight Tour of Jiangnan

Videos, photos, and educational information can be accessed on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter channels, via Instagram Stories and through the hashtag #JiangnanCulture.

For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination's more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums.

Suzhou is located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai. Suzhou is easily accessible via direct air service from North America and Europe to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG.) and is well connected with nearby cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing by frequent high speed trains.

SOURCE Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism