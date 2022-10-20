Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Shines at Mall of America Fall Fashion Show

Suzhou heritage was on full display at the largest shopping center in the United States during the "Curated Style Fashion Show: Straight from the Runway" held at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Friday, October 7.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou heritage was on full display at the largest shopping center in the United States during the "Curated Style Fashion Show: Straight from the Runway" held at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Friday, October 7. The show, of which Suzhou was the presenting sponsor, drew more than 400 local fashionistas, key opinion leaders, Mall of America VIPs and more. The show featured eight beloved stars of the popular reality television show Project Runway who shared their current collections. Event attendees had the chance to check out thrillingly exclusive looks, spot the need-to-know trends for upcoming seasons and get an insider peek at the designers' new collections.

As part of the program, a promotional video about Suzhou was shown prior to the fashion show on a large-scale video wall behind the runway in the Huntington Bank Rotunda. Destination branding was prominent on various items distributed to attendees including the event program and VIP swag bag, and digital destination advertising was featured throughout the mall for two weeks surrounding the event.

Additionally, the Chinese American Association of Minnesota's Chinese Dance Theater performed a series of numbers inspired by Suzhou to bring Jiangsu culture to life for mallgoers ahead of the event. Traditional-style dance performances included "Heavenly Beauty of Suzhou and Hangzhou," "Fresh Lotus Roots," "Jiangnan in a Misty Dream," and "Exuberant Spring," in addition to an instrumental performance of "Taihu Beauty."

Images from the fashion show can be accessed here, and additional scenes from the event can be viewed on the @VisitSuzhou Instagram channel.

For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination's more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums.

Suzhou is located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai. Suzhou is easily accessible via direct air service from North America and Europe to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG.) and is well connected with nearby cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing by frequent high speed trains.

For more information on Suzhou, visit TravelToSuzhou.com, and follow the destination on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

# # #

Source: Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism

SOURCE Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism