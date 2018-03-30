Suzuka Circuit announces the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 30th Anniversary

1. The Legend F1 SUZUKA 30th Anniversary Lap, featuring a caliber of guests and machines fitting of a 30th anniversary.

The Legend F1 30th Anniversary Lap demonstration run will assemble machines and guests that have made an impact over the past 29 events. Suzuka Circuit aims to hold an event fitting of a 30th Anniversary, unmatched by other Grands Prix in scale, with more than 15 cars and 10 guests participating.

2. Infield Pass, granting access to the restricted infield area, will be on sale. Enjoy a unique experience at this Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Legend F1 SUZUKA 30th Anniversary Exhibition, an event featuring exhibition of each of the legendary machines participating in the Legend F1 SUZUKA 30th Anniversary Lap, as well as talk shows and autograph session from guest drivers, will be held in the infield area. Special F1 Infield Pass granting access to this area will be on sale.

Price: ¥10,000

For: People of age16 or older with reserved seats on the East Course. (Cannot be used by people under the age of 15 .)

.) On Sale: From May 13 th to October 6 th, 2018

3. Special ticket prices. All seats ¥3,000 for age 3 to 15. Share the memories with your friends and family.

In order to allow as many children as possible to experience the ultimate racing, F1, and so that entire families can enjoy F1 together, the price for all seats for children from age 3 to 15 will be set at ¥3,000. What's more, a passport for the Motopia Amusement Park that covers the 4th and 8th, in addition to the race days of October 5th - 7th, is included for the guests to enjoy with their family.

Event Overview

Event Name FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP JAPANESE GRAND PRIX SUZUKA 2018 Official Site http://www.suzukacircuit.jp/f1_en/ Licensed By FIA: Federation Internationale de l'Automobile JAF: Japan Automobile Federation Promotion Promoter: Mobility Land Co., Ltd. Organizer: Suzuka Motor Sports Club (SMSC) Venue Suzuka Circuit International Racing Course (5.807km/lap) Schedule October 5th, 2018 (Fri): Free Practice, 6th (Sat): Free Practice/Qualifying, 7th (Sun): Final *Fan events will be held on the 4th (Thud) and 8th (Mon). Tickets on Sale From: May 13th, 2018

