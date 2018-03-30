Suzuka Circuit announces the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 30th Anniversary

SUZUKA, Japan, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzuka Circuit has announced the 2018 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka 30th Anniversary event, to be held from October 5-7, 2018. In addition to a demonstration run featuring the largest number of legendary cars and guests in F1 Japan Grand Prix history, for the first time in F1 Japanese Grand Prix history, machine exhibition and legend driver talk show will be held in the area closest to the Formula One paddock. The 30th Suzuka F1 Japanese Grand Prix will offer the most overwhelmingly large-scale plan since its inception in 1987.
1. The Legend F1 SUZUKA 30th Anniversary Lap, featuring a caliber of guests and machines fitting of a 30th anniversary.
The Legend F1 30th Anniversary Lap demonstration run will assemble machines and guests that have made an impact over the past 29 events. Suzuka Circuit aims to hold an event fitting of a 30th Anniversary, unmatched by other Grands Prix in scale, with more than 15 cars and 10 guests participating.
2. Infield Pass, granting access to the restricted infield area, will be on sale. Enjoy a unique experience at this Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.
The Legend F1 SUZUKA 30th Anniversary Exhibition, an event featuring exhibition of each of the legendary machines participating in the Legend F1 SUZUKA 30th Anniversary Lap, as well as talk shows and autograph session from guest drivers, will be held in the infield area. Special F1 Infield Pass granting access to this area will be on sale.
- Price: ¥10,000
- For: People of age16 or older with reserved seats on the East Course. (Cannot be used by people under the age of 15.)
- On Sale: From May 13th to October 6th, 2018
3. Special ticket prices. All seats ¥3,000 for age 3 to 15. Share the memories with your friends and family.
In order to allow as many children as possible to experience the ultimate racing, F1, and so that entire families can enjoy F1 together, the price for all seats for children from age 3 to 15 will be set at ¥3,000. What's more, a passport for the Motopia Amusement Park that covers the 4th and 8th, in addition to the race days of October 5th - 7th, is included for the guests to enjoy with their family.
Event Overview
|
Event Name
|
FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP JAPANESE GRAND PRIX SUZUKA 2018
|
Official Site
|
Licensed By
|
FIA: Federation Internationale de l'Automobile
JAF: Japan Automobile Federation
|
Promotion
|
Promoter: Mobility Land Co., Ltd.
Organizer: Suzuka Motor Sports Club (SMSC)
|
Venue
|
Suzuka Circuit International Racing Course (5.807km/lap)
|
Schedule
|
October 5th, 2018 (Fri): Free Practice, 6th (Sat): Free Practice/Qualifying, 7th (Sun): Final
*Fan events will be held on the 4th (Thud) and 8th (Mon).
|
Tickets on Sale From:
|
May 13th, 2018
Media Enquiries
Suzuka Circuit Public Relations Office
EMAIL: media@mobilityland.co.jp
