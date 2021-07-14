Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron Launch Thriving, Remote Learning Partnership for Public School Districts through MUSE Virtual

This new partnership will bring innovation to students' virtual learning experiences - a need felt across the country. MUSE Virtual Students thrived during their first year online - participating in live classroom instruction, interactive lessons and collaborative learning with peers across the country. Even partaking in after school elective courses with family members such as plant-based cooking, performing arts, and visual arts. "We are so grateful to the teachers and MUSE Virtual. Just as our world is constantly evolving, MUSE Virtual seems to be one step ahead, ready to pivot when needed to make sure they are the leader of virtual, quality education and by creating the leaders of our community tomorrow," said MUSE Virtual Parent, Diane Eisenstein.

"MUSE Virtual Students are flourishing through remote learning! We want to bring the same opportunity to public school districts across the country during the 2021-2022 academic school year. This experience will enhance remote learning for public school students at a time when it is needed most," said Suzanne McClure, Director of MUSE Virtual. Public school districts will become a part of an active learning community - providing a live, real classroom of students, with a one-on-one connection with teachers. In addition to its rigorous core curriculum, MUSE Virtual offers course work in performing arts, visual arts, seed-to-table, plant-based cooking and much more – empowering students to access and explore their unique passions and interests beyond academics. Ingrained into each element of MUSE Virtual's model are the school's five pillars: Passion-Based Learning, Academics, Sustainability, Communication, and Self-Efficacy.

MUSE Virtual online learning platform is now accepting public school district partnerships from districts in all 50 states for the 2021-2022 academic school year. For more information, please visit https://www.musevirtualschool.com/public-school-districts/ to get started. If you are a parent interested in more information for your K-12 student, please visit MUSE Virtual at - https://www.musevirtualschool.com .

About MUSE Virtual

MUSE Virtual is an online learning program inspired by the internationally-acclaimed MUSE Global School - Calabasas, Calif. Founded in 2006 by Suzy Amis Cameron and her sister, Rebecca Amis with a mission of inspiring and preparing young people to live consciously with themselves, one another, and the planet. Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MUSE Virtual is a community where all students are empowered to become global champions and future leaders through MUSE's 5 Pillar approach to education. MUSE Virtual invites others to join its thriving community of educators and avid learners, offering families forward-thinking, holistic educational options now and in the future.

