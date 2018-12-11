Suzy Amis Cameron, MUSE Global Owner, to Speak at Lake Nona Institute Impact Forum

"The food we choose to eat has an incredible impact on the environment, and we must decide for ourselves if we want that impact to be positive or negative," Cameron said. "We also must begin teaching our children the value of a sustainable lifestyle from an early age. If we help them responsibly shape their paths now, they'll help shape the path for our planet as they become our future leaders and entrepreneurs."

MUSE Global, the international franchise brand of MUSE School in southern California, has gained notoriety not only for its effective, passion-based and child-centered education model but for its focus on sustainability. MUSE Global offers 100 percent organic, plant-based lunch programs and specialized courses such as Seed-to-Table to encourage a more sustainable lifestyle among students. MUSE School is almost completely solar powered and was named 2016's "Greenest Restaurant in the World" for its zero-waste kitchen.

Also attending the summit will be Rebecca Amis, chief innovation officer of MUSE Global and cofounder of MUSE School. Amis will be available to field questions about MUSE Global's mission and franchise opportunities, as well as answer any further questions about MUSE School's innovative education, sustainability and nutrition programs.

"We're both looking forward to sharing our visions and collaborating with so many talented leaders in healthcare and nutrition," Amis said. "We all have so much to learn from each other, and it will take a global effort to correct our course and work toward a greener future."

The Lake Nona Institute Impact Forum, presented by Johnson & Johnson, is an elite gathering of more than 300 of the nation's top healthcare professionals, thought leaders and innovators. The invitation-only event is designed to spark conversation and innovation throughout the world with a goal of advancing healthcare and quality of life for all.

For more information about the Lake Nona Institute Impact Forum, please visit http://lakenonaimpactforum.org/.

For more information about franchise opportunities or enrollment at MUSE Global School, please visit https://www.museglobal.org/.

About MUSE Global

MUSE Global is an international child-centered educational system offering effective, innovative and passion-based learning experiences within a plant-based, sustainable environment. Founded in 2006 as MUSE School by James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron and Rebecca Amis, the school quickly grew to two campuses and has now relaunched as MUSE Global, an international franchise system dedicated to sharing its vision of educating and inspiring our future leaders to live consciously with themselves, with one another and with the planet. To learn more about MUSE Global, enrollment and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.museglobal.org/.

