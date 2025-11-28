Suzy Levian New York Launches Exclusive Holiday Partnership With Macy's

Suzy Levian partners with Macy's to launch exclusive collections and limited-time savings. Post this

"We're incredibly excited about this new Suzy Levian New York collection," said a Macy's insider. "It delivers a level of artistry and innovation we haven't seen before."

This debut also introduces Suzy Levian's groundbreaking patented Firework Cut , featured for the first time at Macy's. The innovative cutting method doubles the total facets of each stone, creating a "Firework Effect" that delivers unmatched sparkle and brilliance from every angle. These exclusive Firework-Cut designs, whether showcased in a dramatic cocktail ring or a shimmering pendant necklace , are available only from Suzy Levian New York at Macy's.

Macy's is further expanding its Suzy Levian New York offerings with a lineup of brand-new collections, including:

The Helix Collection – modern, sculptural elegance featuring twisting silhouettes in rich gold.

The Aurora Collection – softly luminous pieces, highlighting glowing pearl accents and delicate diamond details.

The Enchanted Lace Collection – delicate pave with timeless femininity, offering romantic earrings, rings, and necklaces perfect for gifting.

The Lumina Collection – bold geometry with contemporary sophistication, blending polished gold and silver structures with radiant stones.

These collections have already caught the attention of many celebrities and red-carpet stylists, drawn to Suzy Levian's signature blend of luxury, empowerment, and accessibility- whether selecting standout diamond earrings, a fashion-forward ring, or a classic pearl necklace.

"It's an honor to partner with Macy's as we introduce these new collections," said Suzy Levian. " Their reach as one of the largest jewelry retailers allows my designs to be enjoyed by millions."

With exclusive designs, unbeatable Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and holiday-ready styles you can't find anywhere else, Macy's is the ultimate destination to shop Suzy Levian this season - where every piece, from engagement rings to evening jewelry, tells a story of inner beauty and modern femininity.

To shop exclusive Suzy Levian New York deals at Macy's, please visit: https://www.macys.com/shop/featured/suzy-levian-new-york

Media Contact: Brittany Zerub, Suzy Levian, New York, [email protected]

About Suzy Levian New York:

Suzy Levian New York is a renowned name in luxury jewelry, from a 500-year legacy of master jewelers. As the first woman in her family to establish her own business, Suzy Levian has redefined the fine jewelry landscape through her passion for design and dedication to empowering women.

Born into a family of jewelers, Suzy's exceptional talent for design emerged early, sketching pieces for her father. This innate creativity and love for design led her to create her own award-winning brand.

With a blend of courage, perseverance, and innovation, Suzy Levian has crafted a legacy that honors her family's rich traditions while forging a modern path. Every piece in her collection reflects the strength, beauty, and individuality of the women who wear it. Central to Suzy's design philosophy is The Secret Diamond ® —a hidden stone embedded in each piece, symbolizing the inner strength and empowerment of every woman. Just as a diamond sparkles with brilliance, Suzy Levian encourages women to embrace their unique beauty and shine from within.

Today, Suzy Levian New York is celebrated for its luxurious, timeless designs, available at prestigious retailers and department stores nationwide. The brand continues to inspire women through its collection of jewelry and home décor, with a focus on creativity, innovation, and elegance. Suzy Levian's mission is to honor the femininity and inner beauty of women, empowering them to embrace their radiant selves.

SOURCE SUZY LEVIAN NEW YORK