SV Diagnostic Lab Expansion of COVID-19 Testing Drive through sites in Ohio to include Toledo, Akron areas

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SV Diagnostic Lab LLC, one of Ohio's leading diagnostic testing laboratories, has recently expanded its widespread COVID-19 testing beyond only high-priority individuals presenting with symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but also to now provide much-needed increased testing capacity to local physician offices, holiday travelers, nursing homes, area hospitals, municipalities and employers affected by the pandemic. The laboratory also offers a self-pay option for expedited results. The laboratory has over 20 sites in the Columbus region but have expanded to include sites where the greatest needs are in the northeast. For a list of all locations visit https://www.svdiagnosticlab.com/.

SV Diagnostics has developed a unique "Mouth Wash" product whereby patients "swish and spit" into a collection tube, replacing the Nasopharyngeal swabs typically associated with COVID testing if patients so choose. The process is carried out with a proprietary software that allows for self-check-in and no long wait times for testing (CovidDrive).

"Nasopharyngeal swabs are time consuming, have a high false negative rate due to improper collection and are painful and off-putting," said Dr. Phillip Gibbs, PhD the Chief Science officer and biochemist at SV Diagnostic lab, who developed the patent-pending "Quiksal" collection method. "Patients on metformin and other medications typically have dry mouth and cannot produce enough saliva for a purely saliva-based test either."

Gibbs Continued: "Additionally, the viscosity of Saliva proposes several challenges in scaling at the lab level, cross contamination on robotics platforms and inconsistencies are high. The Oral Rinse solves all these issues. Our studies have shown the Oral Rinse to be a more effective indicator of infection due to ease of use and detecting a true infection, not just viral fragments in a nasal swab which are keeping people quarantined for much longer than they are truly infectious."

Greg Ingle, CEO said, "As the country and our own community continues to deal with the impact of this public health crisis, SV Diagnostic lab feels deeply fortunate to have the expertise and capacity to do our part in providing vital COVID-19 testing. We know it's critical that individuals experiencing symptoms or those returning to work have immediate access to testing for peace of mind and to protect our communities."

Over the past several months, SV has already been supporting testing efforts for local police departments and at area urgent cares and hospital systems across the state for patients experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Now, testing is also available to anyone that needs a test. It is as simple as sending a text message. Anyone that needs a test can either call or text 614-819-3424 and complete the intake process and go to the drive through site. The results will be delivered in 24 to 48 hours via a text message directly to the persons mobile phone using secure messaging.

SV offers Ohio residents access to a variety of telehealth providers (if needed), scheduling of testing via its online scheduling app (CovidDrive), providing physician offices, hospitals, employers, nursing homes or municipalities with testing collection kits, as well as offering a wide variety of custom-solutions to meet specific testing needs.

Founded in 2017, SV Diagnostic lab is one of the leading genomic laboratories in the Midwest. Headquartered in a 36,000 sq. ft. state of the art Facility in Dayton, Ohio, SV Diagnostic lab has grown to employ 100 people throughout Ohio, is certified by CLIA and COLA and works with national and global partners such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, Tecan, Eppendorf and others.

