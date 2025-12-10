SV Labs Expands U.S. Hot-Pour Manufacturing Capacity to Help Global Brands Scale Faster and Enter the North American Market

New high-speed, eco-efficient line delivers faster scale-up, greater formulation flexibility, and U.S.-based production for deodorant and hot-pour products

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SV Labs, a multi-site contract and development manufacturer for beauty and personal-care products, today announced a new state-of-the-art, high-speed hot-pour line at its Prescott, Wisconsin facility, expanding the site's role as the company's center of excellence for hot-pour manufacturing. This additional line increases capacity for deodorants, antiperspirants, balms, and other hot-pour formats, supporting both emerging and established brands that require U.S.-based production to scale efficiently across North America.

As global beauty and personal-care brands shift manufacturing closer to the U.S. market to reduce lead times, simplify logistics, and improve cost efficiency, SV Labs serves as a local strategic manufacturing partner. Meanwhile, the deodorant and antiperspirant category is undergoing a major transformation. With the global deodorant market reaching $25 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at an 11% CAGR through 2028, it reflects growing demand for innovative formats, cleaner formulations, and more premium consumer experiences at scale, according to Euromonitor International.

Consumers today expect far more than basic odor protection. They are driving demand for products inspired by skincare, using effective but non-irritating ingredients and formulas that strengthen and protect the skin, as well as clean options with aluminum-free or microbiome-friendly benefits and premium products that emphasize rich, layered scents. They also want more sustainable choices, including compostable, refillable, and low-plastic packaging that aligns with their environmental values. To meet this shift, brands are adopting distinctive packaging formats and refill-ready systems that require more precise fill control, new thermal profiles, and tighter manufacturing tolerances, particularly at high production volumes.

SV Labs' new line is engineered to support both the rise in next-gen consumer expectations and the operational demands of modern brand portfolios, offering:

High-speed throughput to support national rollouts and retail-driven replenishment

Top-fill and bottom-fill configurations for sculptural, prestige, and ergonomic packaging formats

Flexible fill weights and custom molds to enable differentiated product design and sensory experience

Custom heating and cooling capabilities to ensure smooth finishes

Compatibility with refillable, compostable, and low-plastic materials, enabling sustainable formats at scale

The added line increases total throughput while freeing existing lines for faster scheduling and smaller-batch innovation runs. Capacity across SV Labs' Prescott and Watsonville facilities provides multi-site optionality, supporting product development, pilot runs, and commercial-scale manufacturing with built-in continuity.

"We are a partner for disruption and scale. Our customers are redefining categories with skin-conscious, clean, natural, and sustainability-driven products in unique formats and packaging that stand out on the shelf," said Graham Orriss, CEO of SV Labs. "This new line provides the speed, flexibility, and technical versatility to launch bolder concepts, react faster to retailer and consumer demand, and scale confidently from pilot runs to national distribution, all without switching manufacturers."

A Step-Scale Partner with Built-In Business Continuity

SV Labs operates four sites across the U.S. and Canada, connected by a single integrated supply chain. While Prescott remains the center of excellence for hot-pour technology, SV Labs' Watsonville, California, site also has hot-pour capabilities. This flexibility enables product creation across multiple sites and can be easily shifted based on quantity, timeline, and product requirements.

SV Labs positions itself as a long-term, step-by-step partner for brands reshaping the beauty market. The expanded capabilities enable brands to:

Move more quickly from concept to launch, with flexible, scalable capacity.

Scale winning SKUs as they gain traction across retailers and regions.

Transition legacy products into modern, sustainable packaging without compromising performance, texture, or appearance.

If you are interested in learning more about SV Labs' capabilities and partnership opportunities, reach out to [email protected] and visit booth 208 at Cosmoprof North America in Miami, January 26–28, 2026. Attendees are invited to explore new product formats and connect with SV Labs' product development and manufacturing teams.

About SV Labs

SV Labs is a contract formulator and manufacturer of beauty and personal-care products across multiple categories, including anhydrous products, powders, hot pour, and liquid filling. Since its founding decades ago, the company has been a leader in the clean beauty movement and has developed strong relationships with a diverse customer base ranging from emerging brands to multinational CPG companies. SV Labs provides a host of turnkey services to its customers, including concept creation, formula development, manufacturing, filling, quality assurance, labeling, packaging, and fulfillment. The company has earned a reputation for its high levels of quality, innovation, and responsiveness. For more information, please visit www.svlabs.com.

Press Contact:

Linda Ferguson

[email protected]

+1-503-869-5827

