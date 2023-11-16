SV University and Exafluence Inc. Collaborate to Launch Industry-Integrated MS in Data Science Program

Groundbreaking Postgraduate Program Offers Academic and Industry Experience on a Global Scale, Preparing Graduates with the Skills Needed to Excel in Today's Data Science-Driven World

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exafluence Inc., a leading analytics and software development company, announced a groundbreaking postgraduate MS in Data Science program, in partnership with Sri Venkateswara University, a top NAAC-accredited university based in Tirupati, India. The 2-year, 4-semester program bridges the divide between academia and industry, providing a unique opportunity to work and learn on a global scale - empowering a new generation of data science professionals. Through the program, students will acquire practical, hands-on experience with a leading company in the data science field, while taking courses from some of the world's leading data scientists and academics.

"Our industry's landscape has changed and today, data scientists need to have both practical experience alongside education in order to succeed. Global educational institutions like SV University are setting a great example and opening the door for these new approaches to learning," said Ravikiran Dharmavaram, CEO of Exafluence and Alumnus of SV University. "Giving students the opportunity to work while they learn will equip them with both the academic background and practical skills that help them to emerge as proficient data scientists upon graduation."

The 2-year MS in Data Science will be offered in a hybrid mode, providing students the flexibility to choose between online and offline modes of instruction. Participants will gain invaluable experience through hands-on involvement in real-time projects undertaken by Exafluence Inc., while also receiving direct certification in technologies like MongoDB, PowerBI, and Tableau, among other programs. Eligibility criteria for the MS program include candidates with a graduate and postgraduate background in science, as well as BTech/BE graduates from various disciplines.

"This data science program, offered by the Department of Computer Science, is a significant step towards enhancing students' job prospects," said Prof. S. Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, Dean R&D of SV University. "Our collaboration with esteemed industry partner Exafluence will prepare our students to be industry-ready, setting them on a path to excel in their chosen fields."

The first entrance exam for this program will be held in the last week of November 2023, with the first cohort of students starting the program in December of this year. To learn more about the program, application details, and enrollment process please visit https://svuniversity.edu.in/masters-in-data-science . For more information on Exafluence's work in education, please visit https://exafluence.education .

About SV University

Sri Venkateswara (SV) University is a NAAC-accredited institution based in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India, and is the second-largest university in the state. Since 1954 when it first opened, SV University has been known for its commitment to academic excellence and innovative programs. With over 88 programs offered across 5 constituent colleges, the university aims to provide students with a holistic education that prepares them for successful careers in a rapidly evolving world.

About Exafluence Inc.

Exafluence is a domain-centric data and analytics firm specializing in utilizing modern digital technologies to enhance the competitive advantage of clients in their marketplace. Using open-source technology, Exafluence delivers an end-to-end analytics solution that can be mounted on top of any platform to realize use cases at least 60 percent faster and cheaper than any other service providers in the market today. With a team of experienced professionals and a proven track record, Exafluence enables organizations to harness the power of their data for digital transformation and tangible change - effectively moving from data to decision to dollars. To learn more, visit exafluence.com.

