SVA Architects and Development Team Celebrate Grand Opening of Albany Middle School Annex

OAKLAND, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 8, SVA Architects joined Albany Unified School District; Rodan Builders, Inc; teachers; administrators; community members; and other project partners for the Grand Opening celebration of the Albany Middle School Annex. Located at 601 San Gabriel Avenue in Albany, CA, the highly anticipated project will be a tremendous asset for educating youth in Alameda County. The $13.7 million facility will positively and dramatically impact the teachers' ability to provide a quality education to the 6th – 8th grade students.

With a main campus that is approximately 20 years old, Albany Middle School was originally designed to serve 650 students, a far cry from the 900+ students it serves today. The new Annex will relieve the overcrowding by adding a two-story classroom building and a drama building connected by a covered breezeway. The project is comprised of 12 classrooms, a computer lab, a flexible drama lab and administrative space on a 0.9-acre site.

Albany Unified School District has been a leader in setting sustainable goals, and SVA and Rodan Builders worked closely with the district's sustainability committee to create a Zero Net Energy project. Its sustainable features include low energy innovations, daylighting, natural ventilation, high efficiency heat pumps, and an 81kW solar PV array which is estimated to provide for all of the electricity needs of the Annex. The project has been submitted to receive The Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS) verification, which guarantees that all of the project's sustainable goals were met throughout the construction process.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, explains, "CHPS Verified schools focus on creating educational facilities that are safe, healthy, comfortable, energy-efficient, and serve as a community resource. The new Albany Middle School Annex creates minimal environmental impact and its numerous conservation features provide rich learning opportunities for students. We are thrilled to contribute in many positive ways to this community."

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects.

