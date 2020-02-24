SVA Architects' Design for Jefferson Union High School District Faculty & Staff Housing Now Under Construction

The Jefferson Union High School District Faculty & Staff Housing project consists of 122 apartment homes, with 59 one-bedroom, 55 two-bedroom, and 8 three-bedroom units. Homes will range from approximately 640 – 1,270 sq. ft., with rental rates estimated at 50% of market rate at the time of occupancy. The first units are anticipated to open in the spring of 2022.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "It's an honor to be a part of this pioneering project with Jefferson Union High School District and general contractor J.H. Fitzmaurice. Affordable housing for staff will help ensure they can be full-time members of the community where they teach. We're excited to see this project taking shape."

SVA Architects has a robust portfolio of both educational and affordable housing projects. SVA designed the award-winning, Grid Neutral, CHPS Verified Leader School La Escuelita Educational Center in Oakland and the affordable Celadon at 9th & Broadway high-rise in San Diego which achieved LEED Gold and was recognized with the 2016 ULI Global Award for Excellence.

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

