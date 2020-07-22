SVA Architects Receives Seven PCBC Gold Nugget Honors

SANTA ANA, Calif, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to community for an array of design types, SVA Architects, Inc. has earned six (6) 2020 Gold Nugget Awards of Merit and a Judge's Special Award. The Gold Nugget Awards is considered one of the Nation's most competitive and prestigious design competitions. Typically, the awards ceremony is part of the annual PCBC® conference and trade show (formerly known as the Pacific Coast Builders Conference), which was cancelled this year due to COVID. The Gold Nugget Awards will instead be a virtual event on July 24, with the awards presentation beginning at 5pm. Receiving these Gold Nugget Merit Awards demonstrates SVA's passion for designing affordable, senior, interior, rehabilitation, performing arts, and education projects.

The Gold Nugget Awards recognizes outstanding architectural design and planning achievements in more than 50 building categories, including mixed-use, affordable housing, educational, special use, senior housing, and more. This year's 57th annual competition elicited 575 entries from around the world. A Grand Award winner will be announced from the Merit Award winners in each category during the virtual Awards event.

Judge's Special Award: Serramonte Faculty & Staff Housing

One of four projects chosen to receive a Judge's Special Award is Serramonte Faculty & Staff Housing for Jefferson Union High School District in Daly City, CA. Jefferson UHSD is the nation's first K-12 school district to pass a bond exclusively to build an affordable housing community for teachers and staff. The innovative project is anticipated to cost $61 million, with $33 million in bond funds provided by the passage of Measure J in June 2018. The project will consist of 122 apartment homes, with rental rates estimated at 50% of market rate at the time of occupancy. This innovative project will help the District retain top teaching talent, maximize staff members' time, and increase educators' investment in the local community.

Gold Nugget Awards

SVA's projects to be recognized at the 2020 Gold Nugget Awards include:

Serramonte Faculty & Staff Housing ( Daly City, CA ) – Judge's Special Award (nominated for Best On-the-Boards Affordable Housing Community)

) – (nominated for Mirasol Village ( Sacramento, CA ) - Best On-the-Boards Affordable Housing Community

) - The Barn ( Riverside, CA ) – Best Special Use Project and Best Rehabilitation Project

) – and The Fred Kavli Theatre ( Thousand Oaks, CA ) - Best Interior Renovations

) - Albany Middle School Annex ( Albany, CA ) – Best Educational Project

) – Twin Oaks Senior Residence ( Oakley, CA ) - Best Senior Housing Community—On the Boards

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, says, "SVA is grateful to the judges of PCBC for recognizing the firm's diversity of work that's enriching our communities and creating healthy environments for education and much-needed affordable housing."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

