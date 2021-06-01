SVA Architects to Receive Four PCBC Gold Nugget Awards of Merit

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending its Gold Nugget Award-winning streak to seven (7) years, SVA Architects, Inc. recently learned that it has earned four (4) 2021 Gold Nugget Awards of Merit. The Gold Nugget Awards is considered one of the Nation's most competitive and prestigious design competitions. Typically, the awards ceremony is part of the annual PCBC® conference and trade show (formerly known as the Pacific Coast Builders Conference). This year, the Gold Nugget Awards will be a virtual event, broadcast on June 16 from 4pm – 6pm. SVA's record of receiving Gold Nugget honors for every year since 2015 demonstrates the firm's continuing commitment to excellence in designing a variety of project types, including performing arts centers, multi-family, affordable, and student housing projects.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, says, "SVA strives to design the best possible project for each particular site and its context within the greater community. It's very rewarding to see our efforts recognized within such a competitive and significant awards program."

The Gold Nugget Awards recognizes outstanding architectural design and planning achievements in more than 60 building categories, including mixed-use, affordable housing, educational, special use, and more. This year's 58th annual competition elicited more than 600 entries from around the world. A Grand Award winner will emerge from the Merit Award winners in each category, and will be announced during the Awards event.

SVA's projects to be recognized with 2021 Gold Nugget Awards of Merit include:

Woodbridge High School Performing Arts Center ( Irvine, CA ) - Best Special Use Project

) - Fruitvale Transit Village Phase IIB ( Oakland, CA ) – Best On-the-Boards Affordable Housing Community

) – The Reserve at Seabridge Marina ( Oxnard, CA ) - Best Multi-Family Housing Community – 15-30 DU/Acre

) - San Diego State University South Campus Plaza ( San Diego, CA ) – Best Student or Faculty Housing

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "We're thankful to the Gold Nugget Awards judges for recognizing SVA's work and our commitment to enriching our communities throughout California, and beyond."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

