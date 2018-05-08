SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors

Silicon Valley Bank helps address the unique needs of entrepreneurs, innovative companies and their investors in technology and life science sectors. The company offers a range of specialized financial services through locations around the world. With more than $50 billion in assets and more than 2,500 employees globally, SVB strives to improve the probability of its clients' success.

"As a startup CFO with strong technology and financial expertise, Kim knows exactly what our innovative, fast-growing clients are going through," said Greg Becker, CEO of SVB Financial Group and Silicon Valley Bank. "With such first-hand knowledge of our clients' experience, as well as leadership acumen, Kim is a welcome addition to our board as we continue to grow and expand our efforts on behalf of the innovation economy."

Jabal has an ideal mix of technology and financial expertise to complement SVB's mission serving the innovation economy. Since 2015, Jabal has been Chief Financial Officer at Weebly, a website and ecommerce software company that is currently being acquired by Square Inc. Before joining Weebly, Jabal served as the Chief Financial Officer at Path, as Vice President of Finance at Lytro, and in various capacities at Google including Director of Engineering Finance, Director of Investor Relations and Director of Online Sales Finance. Prior to Google, Jabal was in technology investment banking at Goldman Sachs and worked with Accenture (then Andersen Consulting) designing and building technical infrastructure for major IT systems implementations at global companies.

Jabal earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. She currently serves on the board of FedEx Corporation.

About SVB Financial Group

For 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com.

