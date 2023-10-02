SVB Financial Group Completes Sale of Investment Banking Business to Management Team Group

News provided by

SVB Financial Group

02 Oct, 2023, 17:50 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (Pink Sheets: SIVBQ) today announced that it has completed the sale of its investment banking business, SVB Securities LLC (now named Leerink Partners LLC), to the management team bidder group led by Jeff Leerink, Leerink Partners' Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and backed by funds managed by The Baupost Group L.L.C.

As previously announced, the management-led buyout was selected and approved as the successful bid for the investment banking business following a competitive bidding process conducted under procedures approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the acquisition from SVB Financial Group included a combination of cash, repayment of an intercompany note, the assumption of certain liabilities (including significant deferred compensation obligations) and a 5% equity instrument in the buyer entity.

MoffettNathanson LLC, a sell-side research business owned by SVB Financial Group, was not included in the transaction and remains part of SVB Financial Group.

Court filings and other information related to the SVB Financial Group's Chapter 11 proceeding are available on a website administrated by the Company's claims agent, Kroll, at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/svbfg/; or by emailing [email protected].

Advisors

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as the restructuring advisor to SVB Financial Group as debtor-in-possession.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (Pink Sheets: SIVBQ) is the holding company for various financial services companies, including SVB Capital.

SOURCE SVB Financial Group

Also from this source

SVB Financial Group Enters into Definitive Purchase Agreement to Sell SVB Securities to Management Team Group Led by Jeff Leerink and Backed by The Baupost Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.