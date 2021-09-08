SVB Financial Group Expands Financial Platform for the Innovation Economy with Addition of Technology Investment Banking

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group ("SVB") (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced it has assembled an industry-leading technology investment banking team led by Jason Auerbach, SVB Leerink's new Co-Head of Investment Banking. These additions to SVB's existing investment banking business, SVB Leerink, will expand and build on SVB's core capabilities. SVB serves the world's most innovative companies and their investors via commercial banking with Silicon Valley Bank, investment banking with SVB Leerink, private banking and wealth management with SVB Private Bank, and funds management and investment with SVB Capital. With this announcement, SVB Leerink's sector expertise will include healthcare, healthcare services and now technology investment banking.

"The success and momentum of our investment banking business with SVB Leerink has exceeded our expectations, allowing us to attract highly sought-after experts who will complement our current team and capabilities," said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB Financial Group. "Most importantly, our expansion into technology investment banking allows us to deliver the strategic support our innovative clients need to succeed as they grow. We welcome our technology sector investment banking colleagues and look forward to their contributions."

The new technology-focused team of senior investment bankers brings a wealth of knowledge and sector expertise, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, leveraged finance and capital raises for private and public technology companies.

"I couldn't be more enthusiastic about SVB Leerink's expansion into technology investment banking," said Jeff Leerink, CEO of SVB Leerink. "The addition of these experienced professionals is a natural evolution of our business, and we will continue our commitment of partnering with companies that are driving the innovation economy forward."

With more than 25 years of experience, Auerbach has built extensive relationships and is widely known as one of the most prolific investment bankers in technology, particularly in software and related sectors. He joins SVB Leerink from UBS where he was the Global Co-Head of TMT Investment Banking and a member of the firm's Global Management Committee. Previously, Auerbach was the Global Co-Head of TMT Mergers & Acquisitions at Jefferies LLC.

In addition, the Technology Investment Banking team of Senior Managing Directors includes sector experts in Enterprise Software with Bob Casey, Robert Jackman and Chris Montgomery; Consumer Internet, Commerce Enablement and Marketing Software with J.T. Stephens and Xiaoying Zhong; Education Technology and Services with Nathan Laverriere; Digital Infrastructure and Tech-enabled Services with William Goodman; Industrial Technology with Zheniya Sidarchuk; and Equity Private Placements with Michael Rosso. SVB Leerink plans to add additional expertise in Equity Capital Markets, FinTech and other areas.

"I'd like to congratulate SVB for its expansion into technology investment banking," said Dipanjan (DJ) Deb, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Francisco Partners. "Adding M&A, leveraged finance, private placements and equity capital markets capabilities with this team of highly experienced technology bankers will be a significant and value-enhancing move for SVB's clients. Francisco Partners is excited about the opportunities this will present to expand our relationship with Silicon Valley Bank."

This announcement comes on the heels of a series of recent new hires by SVB Leerink to expand its healthcare investment banking practice, including the addition of Barry Blake, Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

About SVB Financial Group

For nearly 40 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2021 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. [SIVB-C] [SIVB-F]

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, SVB Leerink helps its clients move healthcare and technology forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, the firm is the innovation economy's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: https://www.svbleerink.com/. [SIVB-L]

SOURCE Silicon Valley Bank

