SVB Hosts 12th Annual "Tech Gives Back" Week of Community Service

Event includes volunteer and donation opportunities to support causes aligned with SVB's commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion, access to the innovation economy, and environmental sustainability

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --SVB, the financial partner of the innovation economy and parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced the start of the 12th annual Tech Gives Back event taking place October 1-7, 2022. Tech Gives Back is an international service event that brings together SVB employees, clients and partners in the technology, life science, healthcare, venture capital and private equity sectors to positively contribute to their communities.

This year, Tech Gives Back offers a hybrid of virtual and in-person volunteer and fundraising opportunities benefiting more than 30 nonprofit organizations around the world focused on supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, access to the innovation economy, and environmental sustainability. SVB plans to donate $500,000 to participating causes and has more than 1,000 volunteers registered to participate.

"As a leader in the innovation economy and an active member in our communities, we have a responsibility to harness the talent and resources of our network to give back," said Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB. "We are proud to host our 12th annual Tech Gives Back event to support organizations working for a better world."

Tech Gives Back was founded by nonprofit Tech Underwriting the Greater Good (TUGG) in Boston 11 years ago, and SVB has since expanded the event to reach organizations and individuals across the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK and Israel. The event aims to be a catalyst for good in the innovation economy and makes it easy, approachable and enjoyable for SVB employees and clients to get involved with organizations addressing issues of importance.

Volunteers participating in Tech Gives Back 2022 will engage in a variety of virtual and in-person volunteering activities, including:

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Business development consultation and interview coaching to support diverse entrepreneurs and emerging talent through Black Connect, Inc. ( New York ) and Girl Develop It.

Business development consultation and interview coaching to support diverse entrepreneurs and emerging talent through Black Connect, Inc. ( ) and Girl Develop It. Access to the Innovation Economy : Networking and career path education for students through the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship ( Los Angeles ) and The Switch UK.

: Networking and career path education for students through the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship ( ) and The Switch UK. Environmental Sustainability: Park restoration and tree planting in a variety of community spaces through the Austin Parks Foundation, Emerald Necklace Conservancy ( Boston ), San Jose Parks and Recreation, and One Tree Planted ( Los Angeles and India ).

Park restoration and tree planting in a variety of community spaces through the Austin Parks Foundation, Emerald Necklace Conservancy ( ), San Jose Parks and Recreation, and One Tree Planted ( and ). Human Services: Assembling essential supply kits for people experiencing homelessness through the Aris Foundation Inc. (Tempe), Downtown Women's Center ( Los Angeles ) and Homeless Prenatal Program ( San Francisco ).

SVB also is encouraging donations to participating nonprofits and matching its employees' personal donations dollar for dollar. The full list of service projects and nonprofit partners can be viewed at events.svb.com/svbtechgivesback2022.

Tech Gives Back 2022 is supported by Raisedby.US, a nonprofit helping companies maximize their social impact. For more details and to get involved in Tech Gives Back, visit the website and follow the conversation on social media by searching #TechGivesBack.

To learn more about SVB's work to contribute to a more just and sustainable world, visit svb.com/about-us/living-our-values.

About SVB

SVB is the financial partner of the innovation economy, helping individuals, investors and the world's most innovative companies achieve their ambitious goals. SVB's businesses - Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities - together offer the services that dynamic and fast-growing clients require as they grow, including commercial banking, venture investing, wealth planning and investment banking. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com/global. [SIVB-C]

SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB) is the holding company for all business units and groups. © 2022 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB SECURITIES, SVB PRIVATE, SVB CAPITAL and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

About RaisedBy.Us

RaisedBy.Us is a nonprofit dedicated to amplifying the social impact of next-generation employers. Through partnerships with high-growth companies, we unlock the collective power of the workplace to do good. Our programs educate and empower 20,000 employees across four continents to take action and support causes they care about, and help companies embrace their social responsibility and drive measurable impact. We help put good to work.

