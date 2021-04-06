SVB Leerink Builds out Structured Finance Practice

BOSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Andrew Fineberg has been hired as a Managing Director to lead the firm's Structured Finance practice. Mr. Fineberg will be based in SVB Leerink's New York office and will report to Dan Dubin, Vice Chairman and Global Co-Head of Investment Banking.

The new Structured Finance Group will advise the firm's corporate, academic, and medical not-for-profit clients on royalty monetization and private cash flow and asset-based credit.

Dr. Dubin stated, "The firm warmly welcomes Andrew to the Investment Banking team. Andrew's experience in credit and royalty monetization will expand our capital raising services as well as complement our existing M&A and ECM capabilities for our clients."

Mr. Fineberg joins from MTS Health Partners where he led the structured finance advisory efforts, primarily focused on structuring and executing royalty monetizations, debt financings, and other credit-based transactions.

"I am thrilled to be joining the SVB Leerink team," stated Mr. Fineberg. "The deep industry knowledge and capital markets expertise that the firm offers will help our team optimize royalty value, and structure creative credit solutions for our clients. I look forward to collaborating with such a talented group of bankers."

SVB Leerink will continue to build out its investment banking team throughout 2021.

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

SVB Leerink

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Weber Shandwick

Contact: Kaitlyn Rawlett

(212) 445-8082

SOURCE SVB Leerink

