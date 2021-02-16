SVB Leerink Hires Barry Blake as Global Co-Head of Investment Banking

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today the addition of Barry Blake to the firm's leadership team.

Mr. Blake joins the firm as the Global Co-Head of Investment Banking. In this role, Mr. Blake will be co-leading the firm's healthcare investment banking strategy and initiatives, with a focus on Healthcare Services & Technology. He will be located in the New York office.

Jeff Leerink, Chief Executive Officer of SVB Leerink, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Barry to the firm. This past year demonstrated how critical investment in healthcare will be for our collective future. Barry's impressive background will be a valuable addition to our talented leadership team."

"The momentum we have seen in Healthcare Services & Technology speaks to the significant market opportunities that lie ahead. The expansion of our leadership team will allow us to continue to uphold our relentless focus on our clients' success," stated Jim Boylan, President and Global Co-Head of Investment Banking at SVB Leerink.

Mr. Blake joins SVB Leerink from Guggenheim Securities where he was a Senior Managing Director focused on advising healthcare services companies. Prior to this, Mr. Blake was the Head of Global Healthcare Mergers and Acquisitions for Citigroup and worked in the M&A and Healthcare groups at JP Morgan and Lehman Brothers.

Mr. Blake has extensive relationships and experience in healthcare services, leveraged finance and with financial sponsors.

"I am thrilled to be joining SVB Leerink as Global Co-Head of Investment Banking," Mr. Blake shared. "The firm is continuously raising the bar across all sectors of healthcare, and I'm excited to partner closely with Jeff, Jim, and the broader investment banking team."

This announcement is the first in a succession of planned initiatives from SVB Leerink in fiscal year 2021. In the coming months, SVB Leerink will announce a series of strategic hires within Healthcare Investment Banking and the intention to enter the Technology Investment Banking vertical. Other initiatives will include a forthcoming Leveraged Finance franchise and the expansion into global markets such as Europe and Asia Pac.

The incorporation and addition of verticals, as well as the potential for a geographic expansion, are a result of the strong partnership with parent company, SVB Financial Group.

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-F

