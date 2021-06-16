SVB Leerink Hires Bob Jackey as New Managing Director in Healthcare Services Investment Banking

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Bob Jackey has joined the firm's Healthcare Services practice as a Managing Director.

Mr. Jackey's experience executing large transactions across healthcare services will serve to expand SVB Leerink's expertise in life sciences and healthcare technology. He will be reporting to Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, Barry Blake and will be based in the New York office.

"Mr. Jackey's impressive background and range of expertise are welcome additions to our healthcare services practice," said Mr. Blake. "By continuing to bolster our transaction capabilities across healthcare services, we aim to improve upon our ability to help clients achieve their strategic and financial goals."

Mr. Jackey joins SVB Leerink from Citigroup where he began his career in financial services and spent more than sixteen years. Most recently, he served as Managing Director focused on Healthcare Services, leading efforts to execute strategic transactions for a variety of public and private companies. His advisory and execution experience spans the spectrum of traditional provider organizations through high-growth healthcare disruptors, including domestic and multinational corporations.

Mr. Jackey stated: "SVB Leerink's platform is ideally positioned at the forefront of investment banking advisory and capital markets services to the healthcare industry, particularly against today's backdrop of immense change for the sector. I am thrilled to be joining the practice and partnering with the exceptional team assembled under Barry Blake's leadership."

SVB Leerink's healthcare services team has significant M&A and capital markets experience which brings exceptional knowledge and insight to clients. The firm offers these comprehensive advisory capabilities through healthcare services sector specialists and M&A bankers that bring expertise across subsectors, geographies, and deal structures.

To learn more about about SVB Leerink's investment banking practice, visit: https://www.svbleerink.com/investment-banking/

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

