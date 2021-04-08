SVB Leerink Hires Jack Bannister to Expand Equity Capital Markets Franchise

BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Jack Bannister has joined SVB Leerink's Equity Capital Markets franchise as a Managing Director. He will partner with healthcare and life sciences companies to raise capital and position them for success in the public markets. Mr. Bannister will be based in SVB Leerink's New York office and report to Rahul Chaudhary, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets.

"Jack brings tremendous talent and experience to his new role as Managing Director on our team," said Mr. Chaudhary. "This expanded team will allow us to bring our capital markets expertise to a broad range of new clients alongside our recent investment banking hires, while continuing to deepen our relationships with existing corporate and investing partners."

Prior to joining SVB Leerink, Mr. Bannister spent the past eight years with Goldman Sachs, where he served as Vice President of the Healthcare Equity Capital Markets team. Mr. Bannister began his career as an Equity Analyst with T. Rowe Price in Baltimore.

"I am thrilled to join Rahul and the broader SVB Leerink team," said Mr. Bannister. "The franchise has tremendous momentum and I look forward to working with clients to provide strategic and execution-related advice."

Mr. Bannister holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

SVB Leerink

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Weber Shandwick

Contact: Kaitlyn Rawlett

(212) 445-8082

SOURCE SVB Leerink