SVB Leerink Hires M. Toby King to Further Strengthen Healthcare Services Offering

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that M. Toby King has joined the firm's Healthcare Services practice to enhance its coverage of companies across the healthcare provider continuum.

Mr. King joins SVB Leerink as a Senior Managing Director reporting to Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, Barry Blake. He will be based in the New York office.

Mr. Blake stated, "Toby brings a deeply accomplished background and well-rounded expertise to our healthcare services practice having advised some of the industry's leading healthcare providers and private equity firms. Through a strengthened provider and post-acute offering, our clients will be better positioned to achieve their strategic and financial goals in this sector."

Mr. King joins SVB Leerink from Citigroup where he spent more than a decade. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of North America Healthcare leading efforts with individual coverage across hospitals, alternate-site providers, behavioral health, outsourcing, and post-acute care. Prior to Citigroup, Mr. King spent more than ten years in the healthcare group at Merrill Lynch. Mr. King completed his B.A. at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky and his M.B.A. at The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

"I am delighted to be joining SVB Leerink's healthcare services practice at a pivotal time for the sector," Mr. King said. "I look forward to bringing my 20+ years of experience in healthcare to the team of experts led by Barry Blake."

SVB Leerink's healthcare services team has significant M&A and capital markets experience to deliver exceptional knowledge and insights to clients. The firm offers its comprehensive advisory capabilities through healthcare services sector specialists and M&A bankers that bring expertise across subsectors, geographies, and deal structures.

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

