SVB Leerink Hires Mahe Ravi as Managing Director of Leveraged Finance

BOSTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Mahe Ravi will join the firm's Investment Banking practice to enhance its leveraged finance offerings.

Ms. Ravi joins SVB Leerink as a Managing Director reporting to Senior Managing Director, Thad Davis, and will be based in the New York office.

"The addition of Mahe to our leveraged finance team will only further strengthen our offering," stated Mr. Davis. "She comes to us with exceptional experience and strong relationships that will propel us further forward."

Ms. Ravi joins SVB Leerink from Jefferies where she last served as Senior Vice President of Healthcare Leveraged Finance. Throughout her nine years at Jefferies, Ms. Ravi was promoted three times within the group and was a top ranked individual within the firm annually. Prior to her career at Jefferies, Ms. Ravi spent four years with Microchip Technology designing microprocessors. She received her master's degree in engineering from the University of Cincinnati and MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"SVB Leerink's leveraged finance offering has strengthened tremendously in 2021," Ms. Ravi said. "I look forward to being part of the team and working with Thad, Barry Blake and the broader team at SVB Leerink and SVB."

To learn more, visit: https://www.svbleerink.com/

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

