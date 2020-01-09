SVB Leerink Hires Peter M. Fry to Lead Newly Formed Alternative Equities Business

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today the hiring of Peter M. Fry as the Managing Director, Head of Alternative Equities. With over 25 years of experience on both the sell-side and buy-side, Mr. Fry brings a unique strategic perspective as the leader of the firm's Alternative Equities business, which will initially focus on providing At-The-Market (ATM) transaction services to our clients.

Mr. Fry joins SVB Leerink from H.C. Wainwright & Co. where he was a Managing Director and Head of Alternative Equities. Prior to H.C. Wainwright & Co., he held similar leadership roles at Guggenheim Securities and Burrill & Company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fry spent eight years as Senior Investment Officer at Kingsbridge Capital and was a Senior Healthcare Banker and Head of Public/Private Placements at Investec Inc. and RBC Capital Markets.

"Increasingly, healthcare issuers are valuing ATMs as an attractive, complementary option for raising capital," stated Dr. Dubin, Vice Chairman and Head of BioPharma Investment Banking at SVB Leerink. "We are pleased to welcome Peter to lead our growing ATM business as well as to explore the development of other alternative equity products and services for our clients."

Mr. Fry said, "In a moment when access to cost-effective forms of capital are critical to the continued growth of the Healthcare and Technology Sectors, I am thrilled to join such a well-positioned platform and look forward to working with the SVB Leerink team to grow a compellingly differentiated ATM product offering under the full-service umbrella of Alternative Equities."

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com.

