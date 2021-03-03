SVB Leerink Hires Robert Minear to Expand Healthcare Investment Banking Franchise

SVB Leerink announced that Robert Minear will join the firm's Healthcare Services and Technology Franchise team Tweet this

Mr. Minear joins the firm as a Senior Managing Director focused on leading the firm's financial sponsor origination efforts to further enhance the firm's growing leveraged finance business.

"The firm warmly welcomes Rob to help drive our healthcare services and technology franchise," said Jim Boylan, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking. "Through his many deep relationships with private equity firms, we intend on building a market leading franchise to serve these firms with strategic ideas, M&A execution, and acquisition financing capabilities."

Mr. Minear joins SVB Leerink from Guggenheim Securities where he was a Senior Managing Director in Healthcare investment banking, with a focus on advising companies in the healthcare services sector. Prior to his work at Guggenheim Securities, Mr. Minear was a Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Services Mergers and Acquisitions in Jefferies Group's Healthcare investment banking practice and a member of the M&A groups at UBS, both in New York and London, and Deutsche Bank.

"I am excited to join SVB Leerink as Senior Managing Director within the Investment Banking group," Mr. Minear shared. "Partnering with Barry, Jim, and the broader leadership team, I look forward to working with companies to find ways to finance innovations, provide strategic advice and ultimately effect transactions."

SVB Leerink will continue expanding its investment banking group with continued hiring efforts aimed at building a team dedicated to supporting Mr. Minear's private equity origination business.

